Jarell Quansah has been linked with a return to Liverpool.

According to reports, Liverpool have reached a decision on whether to re-sign Jarell Quansah from Bayern Leverkusen, with his return currently ruled out.

Quansah progressed through the ranks at Liverpool and was once billed as a future star for his boyhood club.

The 23-year-old made 30 Premier League appearances in two seasons after breaking into the first-team during the 2023/24 season, but he was sold during the 2025 summer transfer window.

The appointment of Arne Slot negatively impacted Quansah, who slipped in the pecking order before being sold to Bayer Leverkusen.

Quansah joined Leverkusen for around £30m plus £5m in add-ons, and this deal included a buy-back clause for Liverpool, permitting his return for a fee in the region of £70m.

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The talented defender shone for Bayer Leverkusen during his debut season, thus earning a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup.

And Quansah has been linked with a potential return to Liverpool in recent weeks, partly because they arguably need to sign another centre-back.

Liverpool have already landed Jeremy Jacquet, but Virgil van Dijk, Giovanni Leoni and Joe Gomez are their only other centre-back options, and, for multiple reasons, none of these players are currently available to head coach Andoni Iraola.

Therefore, it has been suggested that the Reds hierarchy could enter the market for a new defender to make Iraola’s life easier, but talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has stated that they ‘do not plan’ to re-sign Quansah for £70m this summer.

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Reason for Liverpool snubbing Jarell Quansah revealed

Crook explained:

‘The Reds have the option to re-sign Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen for £70m – double what they sold the England international for last summer. ‘However, other areas of the squad are currently seen as a priority with hopes high that Jacquet and Leoni can become Premier League stars.’

Interestingly, Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam is reporting that the Reds currently do not plan to sign a new defender this summer.

“No, is the answer we are being told,” McAdam said on Sky Sports when asked whether Liverpool intend to strengthen at the back this summer.

He explained: “My understanding is Liverpool will not go into the market to sign a [new defender] for the next four to six weeks.

“Do you spend £50 million, £60 million on a defender and then in six weeks’ time when everyone’s fit and back, what’s he going to do, sit on the bench? Sit in the stands?

“It doesn’t make financial sense. They’re just going to have to ride the storm and then wait for their players to come back. Then they will be at full strength at the back.”

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