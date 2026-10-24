Liverpool reach final decision on re-signing Trent Alexander-Arnold as Real Madrid now set exit terms

Former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is now at Real Madrid

According to reports, Liverpool have reached a decision on whether to re-sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold progressed through the ranks at Liverpool and eventually developed into one of Europe’s leading right-backs.

The England international has defensive weaknesses, but he played a huge role in Liverpool’s successful era under beloved former boss Jurgen Klopp.

Despite this, Alexander-Arnold decided to leave Liverpool ahead of the expiry of his contract in 2025, and Real Madrid paid around £10m to sign him early so he could play at the Club World Cup.

However, Alexander-Arnold has failed to live up to expectations at Real Madrid, with the right-back only being a bit-part player for the Spanish giants.

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Last season, Federico Valverde mostly played ahead of Alexander-Arnold, and Jose Mourinho signed Denzel Dumfries this summer to play ahead of him.

So far this season, 28-year-old Alexander-Arnold has been in and out of the Real Madrid team, having only made four starts in all competitions.

This has fuelled reports linking Alexander-Arnold with a return to Liverpool, partly because the Reds have had issues at right-back since his exit.

Liverpool reach final decision on re-signing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Earlier this week, a report claimed that Real Madrid have opened the door to offloading Alexander-Arnold in the coming months, with club chiefs setting his exit price at £50m.

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However, a new report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims Alexander-Arnold is ‘not a target for Liverpool at this moment in time’.

O’Rourke explained: “I don’t think there’s anything concrete in that potential move back to Liverpool.

“There are always obvious links between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool…he was a great player for them before joining Real Madrid.

“He has struggled to hold down a regular place in the side this season under Jose Mourinho, with Valverde now being chosen ahead of him at right back as well, so there’ll always be speculation over his situation.”

And former Man City standout Kyle Walker thinks Alexander-Arnold will need to look elsewhere if he wants to return to the Premier League.

“Why not?” Walker told talkSPORT when asked whether Alexander-Arnold could return to the Premier League.

“Can he go back to Liverpool with the way that he left [Liverpool fans didn’t take kindly to Alexander-Arnold’s departure just before his contract expired]? I’m not too sure.

“Do I see him at another club? He’s got to go to one of the big ones: Manchester United, Man City.”

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