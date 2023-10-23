Liverpool ‘reaches’ £87m for Bundesliga star; will ‘not tremble’ in face of Real Madrid competition

Liverpool are prepared to bid as much as £87m in order to get a deal for Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala over the line, according to reports.

The Germany international has been linked with a move to Anfield over the last week or so with Bild journalist Christian Falk insisting that Liverpool are ‘interested’ in the 20-year-old.

Musiala, who is the second most valuable under-21 player in the world, has contributed one goal and three assists in eight appearances in all competitions this season with Bayern Munich currently third in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool have already improved their midfield and attacking areas in recent transfer windows but now they are looking to add Musiala to their ranks too.

And Spanish publication Nacional insist that Liverpool’s ‘pulse does not tremble’ in the face of competition from Real Madrid and that the Merseysiders have ‘reached’ €100m (£87m) to sign Musiala.

It is suggested that Liverpool are ‘willing to pay’ that amount to get the German to move to Anfield in the future with Jurgen Klopp and the recruitment team ‘considering the incorporation’ of Musiala.

Real Madrid are looking for a ‘generational talent’ to replace Luka Modric and Toni Kroos and Los Blancos ‘would also be interested’ in signing Musiala.

Liverpool is ‘the first to make a move’ for the German and Nacional adds that their potential €100m proposal ‘would be quite a declaration of intention’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested last week that Liverpool are interested in Musiala but that there would be lots of other clubs looking to also buy the youngster if he ends up on the market.

Romano said in his Caught Offside column: “Some reports in Germany are making big claims about the future of Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich. His contract is due to expire in 2026, and at the moment it’s true that there is no agreement with Bayern over a new deal.

“Why? Because at the moment the plans to discuss a new contract were with Bayern’s old management – the likes of Oliver Kahn, who recently left the club – they were preparing a new contract proposal for Musiala, and then the management changed.

“Now there are new people in charge at Bayern, so the timing of the contract talks changed, and there are still no talks because of this change at the top of the club. Still, for Bayern it is an absolute priority to keep Musiala, because they know there will be interested clubs.

“Liverpool have been linked with Musiala, but trust me it would not just be Liverpool, there are many important clubs around Europe keeping an eye on Musiala. Jurgen Klopp knows the player’s talent very well, but also people at Chelsea, Manchester City, and clubs in Spain, because he’s one of the best young talents in world football. So this is normal, it’s not about negotiating, it’s just about following a top young player.

“In my personal opinion, he’s worth more than €100m; I’d compare him to Jude Bellingham – a generational talent. So of course Bayern absolutely plan to extend Musiala’s contract with an important proposal, and they will try also with Leroy Sane and Alphonso Davies. It’s complicated, but still on.”