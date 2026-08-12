According to reports, Liverpool are now ‘ready to abandon’ their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

Despite signing Ronald Araujo, Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet, Liverpool are having a rough ride in this summer’s transfer window.

This is becuase they still need reinforcements in several positions to strengthen a thin squad, and they are yet to sign a suitable replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool’s pursuit of a new top-level attacker is proving difficult, with the Premier League giants already failing with moves for Michael Olise and Yan Diomande.

The Reds have since turned to PSG star Barcola, who is reportedly keen on the move after informing Luis Enrique’s side that he does not want to extend his contract beyond 2028.

However, Liverpool are currently in a difficult negotiation with PSG, who reportedly want as much as £145m for the winger. The Reds, meanwhile, want to pay closer to £100m.

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Therefore, there is a significant gap in valuation to overcome if the sides are to strike a deal, and a new report from The Standard claims Liverpool are ‘ready to abandon’ their move for Barcola due to his valuation.

Liverpool identify Bradley Barcola alternative

It is noted that ‘talks’ are currently heading to a ‘stalemate’ and Liverpool have already identified an alternative target.

The report explains:

‘With talks approaching a stalemate and deadline day now just three weeks away, the Reds are reportedly prepared to walk away from talks and turn their attention to other targets in a bid to bolster Andoni Iraola’s threadbare squad. ‘Among their alternative targets is 18-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye, Barcola’s PSG team-mate.’

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Liverpool’s interest in Mbaye has been public for a couple of weeks, and he would be more of a natural replacement for Salah as a right-sided winger. Though it has also been reported that they want to sign him and Barcola this summer.

And club legend Emile Heskey has explained why he would prefer Barcola over Diomande, who has joined Real Madrid this summer.

Heskey explained: “If I’m honest, I’d go for Barcola.

“For the way Liverpool play, the club he’s currently at, and the tactical style he’s accustomed to, it just matches perfectly.

“He is incredibly direct, and that directness and raw energy on the left wing is something Liverpool have arguably been missing since Luis Díaz left. Diomande is a very strong prospect… whereas Barcola gives you that true attacking threat out wide.”

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