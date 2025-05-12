According to reports, Liverpool are ‘fully expected’ to sanction Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘early exit’ to Real Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Liverpool over the past year as he is in the final year of his contract.

The England international is the most valuable footballer who is set to become a free agent amid interest from Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are in the market for a new right-back as they need a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal and it’s been widely reported that the Liverpool star is their top target.

For a while, Alexander-Arnold’s exit has felt inevitable and he announced his intention to leave Liverpool ahead of their match against Arsenal on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid is unlikely to be confirmed until the end of this season, but they are understood to be in negotiations with Liverpool over an exit.

READ: One ‘appalled’ Liverpool fan gives up on club over ‘traitor’ Trent boos



Real Madrid are keen to have Alexander-Arnold for next month’s Club World Cup and if an agreement can be reached, he will be managed by Xabi Alonso at the tournament.

A new report from Football Insider claims Liverpool are ‘ready to agree Alexander-Arnold’s early exit’, with the Premier League champions ‘fully expected’ to sanction his move to Real Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup.

‘Los Blancos want Alexander-Arnold as part of their squad for the Club World Cup in the United States – with the tournament getting underway on 14 June. ‘It is believed Real Madrid are keen to do a deal, while Liverpool are ready to receive a quick fee with the right-back’s exit already confirmed.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘snub’ two stars amid ‘new concerns’ as club chiefs pick out three ‘priority signings’

👉 ‘Pathetic, ungrateful’ Liverpool fans ‘thrown under a bus’ by Arne Slot

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed with Liverpool breaking Manchester City record

Former Man City financial advisor Stefan Borson suspects an agreement will be reached with a “token fee” mooted.

Borson explained to Football Insider: “I would think they will reach an agreement.

“It won’t be very much. I know people have talked about big numbers here, but you’ve got to remember, from the end of the season until the end of June, Liverpool are basically paying for somebody else’s player to be on holiday.

“They may want to sort of prevent him from playing for Real, but I doubt it because I think they’re having to pay quite a lot of money for that. It’s going to be well over £1million for them to pay his salary while he’s on holiday for June.

“It seems to me pretty unlikely they’re going to want to do that, so I would think they’ll be grown up about it. They may want a small amount of compensation. Maybe £1million, something relatively token like that.

“But you have to remember, they’re also going to make the saving on not paying his salary if he’s going to sign for Real Madrid early. I suspect it’s going to probably be more likely related to what he’s due from Liverpool for that final period.

“Maybe there are some bonuses as well that he’s entitled to if he stays at Liverpool for that final month that are going to have to be wrapped up in any deal.

“But if Liverpool can make a saving themselves, that’s going to be quite attractive to them from a business perspective.”