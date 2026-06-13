According to reports, Liverpool are now ‘ready to agree’ a new deal for Rio Ngumoha after Bayern Munich made a move to sign him.

The former Chelsea starlet enjoyed a breakout season for Liverpool in 2025/26, having stood out as one of their better performers in a disappointing campaign.

Ngumoha stole the show whenever he was on the pitch, and he deserved more opportunities than former head coach Arne Slot gave him.

Therefore, the appointment of new boss Andoni Iraola could be a big boost for Ngumoha, though he has attracted interest from Bayern Munich this summer.

Bayern Munich are in the market for a winger to provide competition for Luis Diaz, and they have turned to Ngumoha after missing out on FC Barcelona newbie Anthony Gordon.

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Earlier this month, a shock report revealed that the talented youngster reached a ‘full verbal agreement’ with Bayern Munich before a move fell through, but they remain interested in signing him.

This week, a report claimed Bayern Munich have again ‘knocked on the door’ for ‘main target’ Ngumoha, though Liverpool have shut down suggestions that he could leave.

Liverpool ‘ready to agree’ Rio Ngumoha deal

Now, Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke is reporting that Liverpool ‘urgently’ want to ‘agree’ a new contract for Ngumoha once he turns 18 at the end of August.

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O’Rourke claims Liverpool are “unhappy” following reports of Bayern Munich’s interest and now want to “get a deal done” as soon as possible”.

“Obviously Liverpool are not planning to lose Rio Ngumoha any time soon. He’s seen as a huge star for the future for the Anfield club,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He’s under contract until 2028, but I think Liverpool’s officials will be very keen to sit down with Ngumoha’s representatives and try and thrash out a new deal when he turns 18 in a few months.

“Liverpool are obviously unhappy with this suggestion that Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with the player to try and get a deal done.”

Ngumoha will no doubt be backing himself to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, though it has been suggested that the forward “would have stayed” if he had known about Slot’s exit ahead of time.

However, ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has explained why he does not think this is the case.

“I think the biggest impact on him leaving is his form. I think there’s always a chance if you have a much better relationship with a manager that you maybe would stay and try and recapture that form in the second season,” Murphy told GOAL.

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“I think he probably feels – we’ve all been there – where you can’t quite hit the levels you once did, so maybe it’s time to bow out before it gets worse.

“The Slot factor is definitely there. We’re being naive if we don’t think it is. There’s a small chance, in answer to the question, that if he had a more solid relationship with the manager… but I’m not sure what manager really wouldn’t have been in the same predicament as Slot and having to drop him. If anything, I’d suggest that Slot left him in too long when he was struggling. There was a cry from the fans to give him a breather and take him out of the firing line because he was struggling so much. Slot left him in for quite a lot longer than probably most would.

“So I’m not sure really, irrelevant of whether you get on with a manager, that any manager would have left him in. Therefore the problems would have started anyway.”