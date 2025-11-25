According to reports, Liverpool are ‘ready to break the bank’ as they look to sign Bayern Munich standout Michael Olise to replace Mohamed Salah.

In the summer, Liverpool were comfortably the biggest spending club in Europe as they invested over £400m on their squad overhaul.

Despite this, Liverpool‘s dire start to the 2025/26 campaign has made it clear that they still have loads of business to do in the coming transfer windows.

Arne Slot‘s side have lost eight of their last eight matches in all competitions to slip into the bottom half of the Premier League table as most of their summer signings and key players have struggled.

Therefore, the Reds are expected to be active in the transfer market in January and beyond, with their priority to sign a new centre-back and winger.

This is because they need to sign long-term replacements for Salah and Virgil van Dijk, with Olise and Marc Guehi mooted as their leading targets.

Regarding Olise, a report from The Daily Briefing claims the Reds are ‘ready to break the bank to sign Olise’, who is their ‘first choice’ target to replace Salah.

It is also claimed that his sale price has been set. A source for the outlet explained: “Liverpool keep tracking Olise, he’s their first choice to replace Salah.

“Bayern want to keep him, but every player has his price, and they could consider a sale if someone comes in with €130–140 million.”

Liverpool arguably have more pressing concerns at centre-back as Van Dijk’s form has declined, while Ibrahima Konate is in the final few months of his contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the France international us yet to “decide whether he wants to continue at the club”.

“Look for Konate what we can say is that Liverpool and Konate agents remain in direct contact. So there is a conversation ongoing,” Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast.

“Liverpool made their proposal to Konate. So there is a proposal on the table to extend the contract to basically sign a new deal with Liverpool.

“There is a negotiation ongoing. Now it is on Konate to decide whether he wants to continue at the club or if he wants to try a new chapter and move probably out of England and try something different.

“We know about the interest of Real Madrid, for sure. Real Madrid remain interested in Konate but Liverpool presented their proposal on the table. So now it’s the player who has to decided what they want to do.”