Liverpool ‘ready first offer’ as Mo Salah concern teases Euro giants rejecting ‘luxury signing’

Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing’ to submit their ‘first renewal offer’ to Mohamed Salah before he enters the final six months of his contract.

Salah‘s current contract expires at the end of this season and it remains to be seen whether he will sign an extension amid interest from elsewhere.

In recent years, the Liverpool star has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and a couple of Middle East sides remain interested in the Egypt international.

Despite this, it’s been reported that Salah’s preference would be to remain at Liverpool beyond the end of this season.

Salah has been keen to cause a stir while attempting to persuade Liverpool to give him what he wants. Over the weekend, he indicated that he’s “more out than in” and is “disappointed” he hasn’t “received any offers” to stay at the club.

However, a subsequent report from Fabrizio Romano revealed why Salah is yet to receive an official offer.

Romano said: “When Mohamed Salah says that there is no bid for Liverpool, doesn’t mean that there are no discussions between Liverpool and Mo Salah,” Romano said.

“So formally, an official bid arrives when you make sure you are aligned, you are on the same page on the financials of a contract, in this case, new contract at the club.

“But talks, Liverpool sources insist, took place with Mohamed Salah, and Liverpool still plan to have a discussion with Salah to understand what they can do and what they want to do together on both sides, club financially and player financially, technical point of view, project.

“So they still plan to speak and talk again to Mo Salah in the next weeks and potentially months. So Liverpool feel they are still there.”

A new report in Spain claims Liverpool are ‘ready’ to submit their ‘first renewal offer’ and Salah ‘could renew his contract in the coming weeks’.

‘The English club is already pulling strings to try to retain its star player with a renewal offer that will allow him to continue being the team’s standard-bearer.’

Another report in Spain claims key figures at Barcelona are butting heads over whether they should sign Salah next year.

Head coach Hansi Flick is said to have ‘no doubts’ about Salah and is trying to ‘force this luxury signing’, while sporting director Deco fears he ‘could slow down the progression of Lamine Yamal’.