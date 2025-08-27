According to reports, Liverpool are ‘ready to formalise’ a huge ‘bid’ for Alexander Isak after Newcastle United gave them ‘encouragement’.

As expected, there have been developments regarding the Isak situation following Liverpool’s dramatic 3-2 win against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Monday night.

Before this match, it emerged that a ‘PIF delegation’ had held a private ‘meeting’ with Isak at the striker’s home in an attempt to rebuild the relationship between the club and player.

This is necessary if Newcastle are going to reintegrate Isak, who has spat his dummy out and downed tools in pursuit of his desired move to Liverpool.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been lurking in the background, with it widely reported that they will raise their offer for Isak if/when Newcastle land a suitable replacement after their initial bid worth around £110m plus £10m in add-ons was turned down.

READ: Newcastle United in ‘toxic cesspool’; stop ‘scapegoating bullsh*t’ on Liverpool



Newcastle have struggled to get players through the door as they have missed out on Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, James Trafford, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, with reports suggesting that they have turned their attention to signing Jorgen Strand Larsen and/or Yoane Wissa.

However, it has also been claimed that Larsen and Wissa are potentially viewed as replacements for Callum Wilson as Newcastle are still keen to keep Isak.

It remains to be seen whether this is plausible, though. Newcastle expert Craig Hope confirmed to The Daily Mail on Tuesday night that the club made a ‘secret visit’ to hold talks with Isak, but this was unsuccessful as he is ‘not budging’.

‘Daily Mail Sport revealed on Monday that secret talks had taken place after co-owner Jamie Reuben and a PIF delegation visited the striker’s Northumberland home in the hours before the Liverpool game. ‘However, their attempts to persuade Isak to return to Howe’s squad were thought to be met with continued resistance by the Swede, who is determined to force a move to Anfield.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool target ‘decides to stay’ at club despite ‘agreed deal’ as ‘ambitions’ not ‘matched’

👉 Liverpool: Isak blunder revealed as Newcastle ‘offered’ Serie A star to help meet one ‘condition of sale’

👉 Liverpool: Clear verdict on Isak contract ‘termination’ revealed as Ornstein drops fresh prediction



This appears to have alerted Liverpool, with journalist Graeme Bailey revealing on Tuesday that they are ‘preparing a new offer’ for Isak.

Bailey claimed:

‘Liverpool’s new offer will surpass the £130m mark. The bid might get closer to £140m in total, but that depends on the add-ons included. ‘However, it’s understood that Liverpool won’t pay £150m to sign the Swedish striker.’

As mentioned, Liverpool have been waiting for Newcastle to open the door and journalist James William claims the Reds have been given the green light ‘in recent hours’ amid new ‘encouragement’, with their improved bid said to be worth ‘over’ £140m.

William said on X: ‘Exclusive: #NUFC are now braced for a second bid from #LFC as they look to accelerate the situation.

‘After they were given encouragement from both Newcastle and the players’ representatives in recent hours, Liverpool are ready to formalise a bid in the region of £130m with achievable add-ons included that would take it over £140m.’