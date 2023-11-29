Liverpool ‘ready to invest’ £45m in France international as Reds emerge as transfer ‘favourites’

Premier League giants Liverpool are ready to bring Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram to Anfield as soon as possible, according to reports.

The France international was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League over the summer with most of the top clubs rumoured to be interested in the midfielder.

Speculation claimed that Liverpool were among the clubs most interested in signing Thuram but the Reds ended up signing Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Endo Wataru and Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday against defending champions Manchester City with Jurgen Klopp’s side currently third in the Premier League and two points shy of leaders Arsenal.

Despite their solid start to the new Premier League season, Liverpool boss Klopp is still looking to improve his squad in the next transfer window if possible.

And now Italian publication Tutto Juve claim that the Premier League side are now the ‘favourites’ to sign Thuram and are ‘ready to invest £45m’ to sign the Nice midfielder.

The report adds that Liverpool ‘are ahead of Juventus and Inter to sign the Frenchman’ with the Premier League side having more money to sign the 22-year-old.

During the summer transfer window, Reds centre-back Ibrahima Konate urged Liverpool to sign Thuram, who is like a “little brother” to him.

Speaking to RMC Sport in June, Konate said: “I would be very happy for him [Thuram] to come to Liverpool. I would take him under my wing and I would do everything for him to progress and become the player he wants to become.”

“Khephren is like my little brother, he’s someone I saw growing up. I was with his big brother in the training centre, but I saw him grow.

“I saw him perform and progress at a level… It was incredible. Even when he came to the France team for his first selection.

“I saw him at the training and I was really surprised by his size and his technical ease.

“When I was in Leipzig and I signed for Liverpool, many people said that it was too early, that it was not the right choice. In the end, I proved all these people wrong so you shouldn’t listen to people.

“If Khephren has the opportunity to come to a club like Liverpool, I think he will be surprised the enthusiasm that will come behind him.

“It’s up to him to work. He’s still very young but he has an incredible margin for improvement so I’m confident.”