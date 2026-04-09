Liverpool ‘accelerate £52m offer’ to ‘close the deal’ for top Man Utd transfer target

Liverpool are prepared to make an offer to sign Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds have had a disappointing season by their standards with Arne Slot’s side going from title winners last term to fifth place so far this campaign.

Liverpool are currently in danger of missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League, which could impact their summer transfer budget.

There are also other uncertainties with Arne Slot’s future up in the air following their 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals and 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

It has been claimed he could resign in the summer for the right terms, while there are rumours that Xabi Alonso is being lined up as his replacement.

But Liverpool are still pressing ahead with their summer transfer plans and now reports in Spain claim that the Reds are interested in Stuttgart midfielder Stiller and ‘would be willing to put around €60m (£52m) on the table to close the deal’.

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The report adds: ‘Liverpool have decided to accelerate their pursuit of him. At Anfield, they believe Stiller can be a key player in strengthening the midfield and significantly improving the team.

‘His profile fits the club’s playing style: a midfielder capable of combining defensive work with sound judgment in ball distribution.

‘Therefore, the interest has gone from being a follow-up to becoming a real offensive.’

As well as a midfielder, Liverpool are likely to target wingers and defenders as they look to strengthen their squad for next season.

And Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard reckons that Michael Olise and ex-Reds winger Luis Diaz would be the ideal signings for the Merseysiders.

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On Olise, Gerrard said on TNT Sports on Tuesday: “When you are a full-back playing up against a winger, they normally have a weak side and you show them one way or another, depending what foot they are.

“The problem with him is he can go both ways, his right foot is just as strong as his left. You really want to show him on his right foot because that’s probably his weaker side, but you see some of the assists he’s getting, some of the finishes with his right foot.

“If you leave him in one-versus-one situations, you are in major trouble.”

When asked if he would take Olise at Liverpool, Gerrard replied: “All day long.

“But the problem is, why would he leave Bayern? A big club, challenging for the big honours, and they are probably the strongest Bayern Munich team we have seen for a while.

“He is about to take the World Cup by storm come the summer. He looks like a really happy kid, settled, to me, I don’t think he’s going anywhere.

“But, yes, would I love him at Liverpool. And you know what, I wouldn’t mind Diaz back as well. I’m missing him, I’m missing him.”

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