Liverpool are reportedly ‘ready to open talks’ over a deal for a star Bundesliga striker, whose side are ‘confident’ that they’ll secure the entire £86million asking price.

The Reds have secured some huge transfers so far this summer. Florian Wirtz is the big name being brought to Anfield, while Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez will also improve the Premier League champions.

The striker position has been viewed as one in need of improvement, with Darwin Nunez struggling last season, and Liverpool might be in further need of a striker now after the untimely passing of Diogo Jota.

It has been widely reported that Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in signing £86million Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, along with Chelsea, Newcastle and some clubs in the Middle East.

GIVEMESPORT reports intermediaries have reportedly encouraged Frankfurt that Liverpool ‘are ready to open talks’ for the French striker, who scored 22 goals and chipped in with 12 assists last season.

That reportedly leads the Bundesliga side to being ‘confident’ that they’ll secure the entirety of his £86million asking price.

Frankfurt have not entertained the possibility of lowering that asking price due to the sheer volume of suitors in for him.

Now, they are adamant that their resolve will pay off, and there is ‘hope’ that Liverpool will ‘up the ante by formally showing their hand in the coming days’.

It’s said that Liverpool have a ‘golden opportunity’ to negotiate terms for Ekitike, given Premier League rivals have ‘not been prepared’ to get into a potential bidding war, which was Frankfurt’s initial desire.

The Bundesliga side would surely have been happy were Ekitike to remain, given he starred for them last season, but with £86million, they could surely sign another player close to his level, while keeping some money in the coffers.

For Liverpool, if they win the Premier League again with Ekitike in their ranks, even after spending over £100million on Wirtz, and smaller sums on some of their other new stars, they’re unlikely to care how much they have paid.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: Liverpool eye Kvara, Napoli to do ‘faulty’ Man Utd a favour…

👉 Who will win the Ballon d’Or trophy in 2025? Dembele nailed on now

👉 Liverpool starter ‘expected’ to join Bayern Munich as Barcelona ‘suspect they are being used’

But given they won the league last season with only one signing being made, now that they have splashed the cash, they’ll be looking to open up a gap to other clubs and kick off a period of dominance under Arne Slot.

If they win the league again this season, it might become harder for other sides to see a window of opportunity to usurp them.

READ MORE: Liverpool pursue ‘late summer move’ for Anthony Gordon as Reds forward ‘clear’ he wants out