Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their plans to rebuild their midfield and have chosen their ‘top transfer target’.

So far this summer, Liverpool have splashed out to secure the services of Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz, but they still have a lot to do in this window.

The Reds will sign at least one more winger in the coming weeks, while they could also strengthen their defence by landing a right-back and/or centre-back.

And Andoni Iraola‘s side are also reportedly looking to bring in a new midfielder, partly because Curtis Jones may leave to join Inter Milan or another Premier League club.

Liverpool have reportedly struck an agreement with star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, but they need more cover and a report from Football Transfers claims they have made Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton their ‘top transfer target’.

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Liverpool are said to have placed their focus on signing Wharton after turning down the opportunity to sign Aston Villa-bound Joao Gomes from Wolves.

However, the report states that Crystal Palace want around £100m for their prized asset this summer.

The report explains:

‘Palace are eager to retain the central midfielder for at least one more season, having seen Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi depart last season to Arsenal and Manchester City respectively. ‘If Liverpool are to prise Wharton away from the Eagles, they will have to spend big on him. The London side are targeting a price in excess of £100m (€118m) having seen Elliot Anderson leave Nottingham Forest to join Manchester City for £116m.’

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Liverpool could make ‘record’ signing instead

Alternatively, Liverpool could pursue the cheaper signing of Japan and Mainz star Kaishu Sano, with our colleagues at TEAMtalk reporting that Liverpool are ‘ready’ and ‘prepared to pay’ £51m to sign the midfielder. This would represent a ‘record’ sale for the Bundesliga club.

The report states that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Sano, but Liverpool are currently ‘leading’ the race to secure his services.

The report adds:

‘According to German sources, Liverpool are considering a bid that would easily represent a record sale for Mainz, if accepted. ‘Sano, who joined Mainz from Kashima Antlers in 2024, is under contract until 2028. The club are understood to be open to a sale this summer and will not stand in his way should a suitable offer arrive.’

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