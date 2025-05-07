Milos Kerkez looks likely to replace the departing Kostas Tsimikas at Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly ‘ready to sell’ a man who’s played over 100 games for them, as Ian Wright has revealed he expects a replacement signing is “probably done”.

The Reds made up a massive points difference to the top sides from last season to win the Premier League this term. In 2023-24, they finished third, on 82 points.

They have already won the league with that same tally this season, and there are three games still to go. But Arne Slot’s job will be to keep the gap to the sides below, and replacing ageing stars will be vital in that.

The left-back position has not been filled with absolute quality this season, with Andy Robertson ageing, and Kostas Tsimikas never having been on his level.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘ready to sell’ Tsimikas, who has played 114 games for them. Indeed, it’s stated in the report that Liverpool have decided the Greek international is ‘not suitable to play in the role long-term’.

With two years left on his deal, they’ll look to cash in on Tsimikas. The report details how Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is top of the Liverpool left-back shortlist at present.

Pundit Wright feels he’s probably much closer to being a Reds player than might have been revealed.

“I think Kerkez [to Liverpool], that’s probably done, for me,” Wright said.

“The amount of talk we’ve been doing for so long, that’s probably done, which is a shame [for Bournemouth]. He’s a fantastic player.”

Along with Tsimikas, another Liverpool exit is on the cards, with Harvey Elliott linked with a move away from the club.

A report from talkSPORT has revealed interest from Wolves, while also stating that if he is to be signed by anybody, the Reds star will cost north of £40million.

Whether that move is made remains to be seen. However, Elliott has been linked with a few clubs as the prospect of his exit from Anfield ramps up.

Along with Wolves are Newcastle, Fulham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Whether those sides’ interest makes their way to the bidding stage remains to be seen, but each have been linked with Elliott of late.

