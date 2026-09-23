Liverpool will tell Slot signing to pack his bags in January after Barcola signing

Liverpool are set to wave goodbye to Federico Chiesa in the January transfer window unless he can somehow force his way into Andoni Iraola’s side, according to reports.

Chiesa is yet to play under Iraola this season with the Italy international ruled out of the start of the season with what has been described as a “small muscle injury”.

There are hopes that former Juventus forward Chiesa could be ready to face Manchester City when Liverpool return to action after the international break.

However, even if fit, Chiesa’s inclusion could be viewed as doubtful with the Italian making just two Premier League starts in two seasons at Liverpool, who he joined from Juventus in a deal worth £12.5m under Arne Slot in 2024.

Chiesa was a regular off the bench in the Premier League last term but the arrival of Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz has pushed him further down the pecking order, despite Mohamed Salah’s exit.

This Is Anfield editor Jack Lusby has even suggested that Chiesa is now behind Lewis Koumas in Iraola’s thoughts after the youngster’s impressive display against Tottenham in the League Cup.

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Lusby posted on X: ‘Believe Federico Chiesa has already resumed parts of training at the AXA this week. Expect he’ll now be fit for selection. Although assume he’s now behind Lewis Koumas in the pecking order. #LFC.’

Jamie Carragher predicted that both Chiesa and Wataru Endo will play very little part in the new campaign for Liverpool after being included in their 25-man Premier League squad, although they were both left out of their Champions League group.

Carragher said on The Overlap: “Liverpool have got two players in the squad who are never going to play.

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“And there are all these quotas, you can only have 17 players and all that. They have got Chiesa and Endo. It’s like they are never going to kick a ball.

“Endo should have been moved on. He has done great, a bit of a cult hero.”

Liverpool flop ‘Chiesa will be put on the market in January’

And now Italian website Calciomercato insists that Chiesa will ‘pack his bags in January’ if he can’t find a place in Andoni Iraola’s side before the winter market opens.

The report adds: ‘Chiesa will be put on the market in January, and Liverpool’s current goal is to collect at least €15 million from his sale. Those interested (in Italy, he’s been eyed by Napoli and Inter) should consider his salary: in England, Enrico’s son earns around €7 million net per season.’

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