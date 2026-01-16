According to reports, Liverpool are ‘ready to sign’ Juventus standout Kenan Yildiz, who is also attracting interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Before this season, Liverpool were backed by many to dominate in the Premier League as they spent over £400m on signings after clinching their 20th title last term.

However, Liverpool’s 2025/26 campaign has quickly gone pear-shaped as they made too many changes in a single window, while most of their summer signings and other key players have performed poorly.

The Reds are also clearly worse off without Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and others, while head coach Arne Slot has come under intense scrutiny for his poor decisions and his side’s dire form/performances.

Slot appeared to be on the brink of getting sacked as Liverpool went on a run of nine losses in 12 games and while they have stabilised in recent weeks, their performances have been uninspiring and he remains among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager axed.

READ: Jurgen Klopp to Real Madrid is a terrible but intoxicating idea



This means the Reds are likely to re-enter the market for more signings in the coming months, with more attackers to be on their wishlist.

Now, a report from a transfer insider on X claims Liverpool want Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, who has been linked with a £68m move to Arsenal.

Liverpool are said to be ‘ready to sign’ Yildiz, who has been mentioned in talks with Juventus over Federico Chiesa. He is reportedly their ‘next exciting target’ after missing out on Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City.

The report claims:

‘Discussions between the Reds and Juve have been happening around Federico Chiesa, whom the Italians desperately want on loan to help bolster their attack. Liverpool are reluctant, impressed with Chiesa’s versatility and effort, despite him getting limited minutes. Chiesa himself is rumoured to want more playing time and would be open. ‘Liverpool have craftily inserted Yıldız’s name into these talks, and have been proactively working on a deal for the Turkish international.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE FROM F365…

* Arne Slot coy on Salah talks; reveals return date as Liverpool hero ‘not very good’ for Egypt at AFCON

* Liverpool warned they could ‘destroy’ season in January but Pearce gives transfer hope

* Newcastle star ‘could be tempted’ by record-breaking Liverpool ‘offer’ after Romano transfer update

Speaking ahead of his side’s game against Burnley this weekend, Slot explained why he thinks his side can still improve.

“Ideally 11 games unbeaten is 11 wins in a row – that’s what you’re aiming for,” Slot said.

“That might be realistic for some teams but from where we were when we conceded the fourth goal against PSV to where we are now, I think we’re in a much better place.

“But there’s still enough room for improvement but that was the same last season when we were top of the Premier League and top of the Champions League.”

He added: “In the last 11 games we’ve hardly conceded chances but in the period before that when we lost a lot of games, we created more chances but conceded more.

“People look back and say ‘please give us those open games again’ but results weren’t what we wanted. We have to find a balance and we will because I can see the players growing and getting belief again.”