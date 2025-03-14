Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing one of Europe’s brightest attacking talents this summer.

Arne Slot’s side look set to claim the Premier League title after a stellar campaign, losing only once to Nottingham Forest. It will stand as a brilliant achievement for Jurgen Klopp’s successor but the focus will soon turn to strengthening their squad.

Questions are being asked about the future of talisman Mohamed Salah who is yet to sign a new deal and Darwin Nunez’s future looks set to be away from Anfield after three years at the club.

Federico Chiesa has struggled to have any real impact on the side as well, and there are some question marks next to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, leaving Slot with some room to work on bringing players in this summer.

One exciting player that could arrive is Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz, the 19-year-old has broken into Juventus’ first-team having originally come through Bayern Munich’s youth set-up.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are ready to start bidding for the Turkish youngster and it is said that bidding is set to begin “around €60million (£50million)”.

Scouts have been sent to watch him on multiple occasions as well and while bidding could begin as low as that, the Italian side could demand closer to £84million to part ways with their rising star.

Having netted twice against reigning champions Inter Milan, once in the Supercopa against AC Milan, provided an assist in the win over Manchester City and firing in a stunning effort against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, he has taken a big step forward under Thiago Motta this season.

Capable of playing across the frontline, he has predominately featured off the left which would mean a move could only make sense if Diaz leaves.

Turkish journalist Sezer Afsar hailed the youngster who is set to have a bright future. He stated, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Kenan is a very talented player, I find it natural that his performances go up and down. He is young and wants to learn as much as possible.

“Only six goals in 40 games is not enough for a player of his talent,” Afşar stressed. He added: “He is not a top player yet but in the next 2-3 years he could become one.”

Liverpool’s potential deals

The Reds are still waiting for an update on their player contract situation as the club are reportedly ‘not relaxed’ when it comes to the future of Virgil van Dijk who has a mammoth offer from Saudi Arabia.

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the club are desperate to keep ahold of their captain and talks are expected to take at the end of the season.

A summer clear out for Slot could potentially be in the works given the futures of multiple players are up in the air. Take Caoimhin Kelleher for example, the club have already done a deal for Georgian keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and and they already have Alisson Becker, meaning he is likely to exit.