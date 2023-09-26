Liverpool boost as Real Madrid ‘accepts €100m’ for Salah replacement – ‘It’s over’

‘It’s over’ for Rodrygo at Real Madrid according to reports in Spain, in welcome news for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, who want the winger as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Salah was the subject of a £150m offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad which was rejected by Liverpool, but fresh and improved bids are expected to be made for the Egyptian in January and the summer.

Reports earlier this month claimed Liverpool had identified Rodrygo as the ‘ideal’ replacement for Salah and it was further claimed that the Brazil international is ‘ready to leave’ having failed to hit the heights of last season under Carlo Ancelotti this term.

The formation change, which has seen Jude Bellingham operate in the No.10 role, leaving Rodrygo as more of a striker than a winger alongside Joselu, has hampered the 22-year-old, and it’s clear to see why he would covet Salah’s role wide on the right for Liverpool.

And Nacional now claim that the Spanish giants will allow Rodrygo to leave in their report titled: ‘Rodrygo, KO, Real Madrid accepts 100 million, it’s over’.

That seems a tad unlikely given Rodrygo has started every game for Madrid this season, but the report uses the winger’s frequent game time against him, pointing out that he’s managed just one goal with no assists and claiming that’s merely provided enough time to assert that he is ‘very far from his best version’.

It’s further claimed that ‘Florentino Pérez was confident that he would take a step forward after Karim Benzema’s march to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad, but instead of doing that, he has taken a step back’.

Tottenham, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain are all named as interested parties, but ‘those of Jurgen Klopp are the ones who bet the strongest on ’11’, and would be able to offer an amount close to €100m’.

That would presumably only be the case if Mohamed Salah did indeed move to Saudi Arabia, which would be unlikely in January, particularly if Liverpool are in with a chance of major silverware.

But it’s been claimed that Salah was keen on the move in the summer, so may push for an exit if another significant offer arrives.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Newcastle, Gomez and Gilmour great; Chelsea, Arteta mess up