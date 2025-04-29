Real Madrid attempt to seal Liverpool deal ‘never before seen in football’ for Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are attempting to strike a deal for Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold that has not been seen in football before, according to reports.

The Reds completed a brilliant couple of weeks after beating Tottenham 5-1 on Sunday to win the Premier League title with four matches to spare.

It comes hot on the heels of confirmation that key Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah committing their future to the club for another couple of years,

Trent Alexander-Arnold is extremely unlikely to follow suit with widespread reports indicating that the Liverpool academy graduate will move to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

But reports are indicating that Real Madrid are keen to seal a deal for Alexander-Arnold before the end of June, when his contract at Liverpool expires.

And Spanish website Relevo are now suggesting that Liverpool could be given a small fee in order to get Alexander-Arnold out of his contract early in order to play for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup.

The report adds:

‘It’s not that simple, as to be able to take him early, he’ll have to negotiate with Liverpool. Arnold has a contract with the Reds until June 30, and if Chamartín wants him before then, an agreement must be reached. ‘This is a situation never before seen in football, so it’s difficult to know how likely it is that he’ll arrive for the group stage or whether he’ll have to wait until the second half of the tournament, the knockout stages, which begin on June 28. ‘Madrid would play the round of 16 on the last day of the month or on July 1, so in that case, Arnold could be expected in a hypothetical quarterfinal (July 4 or 5).’

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes reckons Alexander-Arnold is making the right decision if he wants to win more trophies in his career.

Scholes told TNT Sports: “It will be a difficult decision for him. When you’re a local lad, it’s very hard to leave your club, especially when you’ve just won the Premier League.

“He’s with a big club at Liverpool and if you’re not at a big club it’s easy to make that move to Real Madrid. The thing he has to bear in mind is where is he more likely to win trophies for the next few years.

“I suppose Real Madrid have had a little bit of a slump, but their slumps don’t seem to last that long. There’s definitely more competition in England with Liverpool.

“In an attempt to win the Premier League and Champions League, you’ll compete with Man City, Arsenal and even Chelsea might spend big again, so it’s more difficult to win here.

“Do Liverpool look like a team that can go on and win the league for the next five or six years? I don’t think so yet and I might be proven wrong, but when City won the league, you thought yeah, they’ll win it again.

“But with Liverpool, you’re just not quite sure and football is all about winning trophies. So, for Trent, it’s where he thinks he’ll win the most trophies, and you’d probably slightly favour Real Madrid, purely because of their history in the Champions League and not that much competition in the league apart from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.”