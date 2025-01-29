Real Madrid are exploring an alternative transfer in case they cannot secure Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

As it stands, the defender is out of contract at the end of the season and there have been limited reports of any positive talks which has left many to speculate on his future.

The Spanish giants have registered a concrete interest in signing him and even submitted an official bid in early January.

With Dani Carvajal battling consistent injury issues, Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to play the likes of Lucas Vasquez and even Federico Valverde at right-back to compensate and Alexander-Arnold could be the perfect addition for the present and future.

In recent weeks, despite claims from Spain, the deal with Alexander-Arnold and Madrid is not confirmed or agreed and if they can’t secure the England international they will reportedly turn their attention to the Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Described as ‘world-class’ by current Germany boss Julian Naglesmann, the 29-year-old boasts a wealth of experience and is capable of playing in both midfield and at right-back and he would be a respectable addition to their growing superteam that already includes Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Belgian journalist Tavolieri has claimed that the potential move for Kimmich may well breathe new life into the deal for Alexander-Arnold and encourage his team to progress more quickly with negotiations.

‘We already revealed it to you last Wednesday, the Trent Alexander-Arnold file is not yet sealed! Angry by the slowdown in discussions with the Englishman’s entourage, Real Madrid decided to call the representatives of… Joshua Kimmich.

‘The objective of the Merengues leaders is clear: to divert attention around the Liverpool player to better… negotiate, in all discretion, with his agents in order to continue the negotiations and finally reach an agreement, but also to keep a door open with Kimmich who, let us remember, is not only a right-back.

The ongoing saga

For Madrid, they have seen the likes of Eduaro Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni miss large chunks of the season and the legendary figure of Luka Modric is 39 and set to exit in the summer.

That leaves them with a midfield to think about and Kimmich could well help compensate given that 12 games since November 2021 at club level.

Interestingly, Liverpool themselves have been linked with a move for Kimmich should Alexander-Arnold depart, sparking a potential three-way battle for the German’s signature.

Tavolieri continued to explain Madrid’s reasoning for targeting the eight-time Bundesliga winner. ‘In his heyday, the man with 97 caps and 7 goals with the Mannschaft had mainly made Bayern München shine in a defensive midfield role.

‘Real know that getting such a versatile talent less than 4 months before the end of his contract with the Bavarians represents a godsend.

‘For his part, the German clearly places the Merengues above all other contending clubs and, even if discussions are still ongoing for a contract extension, our information tends to confirm that the opportunity of a transfer to Madrid would take precedence over extending his adventure in Bavaria, in the mind of the Rottweil native…

‘Asked about this by BILD, the person concerned said: ” There will be an update at some point, but I’m not going to comment on it every three days ” and there is no doubt that the announcement will be made soon enough…’