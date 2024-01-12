Liverpool, Real Madrid blow in Mbappe race as journalist confirms ‘cold feeling’ amid PSG rumour

Kylian Mbappe "is not being considered" by Real Madrid, says a journalist.

Real Madrid believe Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe will sign a new contract in the French capital, according to reports.

The Spanish giants are leading the race to sign Mbappe on a free transfer at the end of the season.

They have reportedly urged the France captain to let them know if he intends to sign pre-contract agreement this month, which should play nicely into PSG’s hands.

Mbappe is solely focused on achieving his and his side’s goals on the pitch between now and the end of the season.

Madrid were very eager to land the 25-year-old as a free agent in 2022 – when they were crowned European champions – but just when a move to the Bernabeu seemed close, he agreed a new contract in Paris.

This annoyed Los Blancos president Florentino Perez, who does not want to be left with egg on his face again. On top of that, Madrid reportedly feel that the need for Mbappe is not as great as it was two years ago.

The former AS Monaco youngster has also been linked with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool.

It does seem unlikely, if truth be told, with a PSG extension or move to Real the most likely outcomes.

The former is what will happen, according to Marca journalist Jose Felix Diaz, who discussed Mbappe’s future on Ruben Martin’s Twitch channel.

Diaz says the La Liga title favourites “believe and maintain” that Mbappe will sign a new PSG contract.

“At Madrid they believe and maintain that it will end in a renewal of Mbappe,” he said.

“The feeling I have about the subject is one of absolute coldness. They don’t have any power in the decisions, but even those people tell me so.

“When you get the reading, PSG make a team to suit Mbappe and the commitment will go further. He’s not going to leave them stranded.

“The world of football is constantly changing, but there is total and absolute coldness from Madrid.

“I don’t see that moment when I can start the machinery on Mbappe.”

Diaz also discussed Madrid’s links to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, saying they are “very far away” from bringing him to the Bernabeu.

“I see Haaland’s as very far away, and Mbappe’s as almost impossible,” he added. “Mbappe is not being considered right now.”

News of Mbappe being likely to sign a new contract in Paris is a kick to the teeth of Liverpool and Madrid, though they will both be relieved when they can move on from this boring debacle.