According to reports, Real Madrid have made a ‘bombshell promise’ to Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate and have ‘asked a favour’ of the centre-back.

Konate is being heavily linked with an exit as he is the most valuable footballer who could become a free agent at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

The centre-back shone alongside Virgil van Dijk in Arne Slot’s debut season as he enjoyed a breakout season for Liverpool as they clinched their 20th Premier League title.

However, the Reds face a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation as he has entered the final year of his contract and he’s yet to commit his future to Liverpool.

Konate is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, with reports suggesting the latter club are plotting a free transfer ahead of next summer.

A ‘bombshell’ report from Spanish outlet Fichajes has a fresh update on Konate’s future, claiming they have ‘asked for a favour’.

Real Madrid are said to have ‘contacted’ Konate and requested that he ‘does not renew with Liverpool’ and ‘in return, the Spanish capital has promised that an offer to sign him for the summer of 2026 will be formalised next January’.

Darwin Nunez, Wataru Endo, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott are also linked with exits and could follow Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah in leaving.

Elliott sparkled for England’s U21s this summer as Lee Carsley’s side won the European Champions, but he his opportunities were limited last season.

A report from Football Insider claims Elliott is ‘certain to leave’ Liverpool, with former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown claiming West Ham are confident of signing him.

“West Ham are interested in Harvey Elliott,” Brown told Football Insider.

“There are a lot of teams outside of probably the top five in the Premier League who have been keeping a close eye on his situation at Liverpool.

“From what I hear, West Ham feel they can convince him to choose them ahead of other clubs, and get a deal done. The manager is a big fan of him, and the way Elliott plays would make him ideal for his team.

“He’s not an out-and-out winger, but can play out wide, he chips in with a fair few goals and more than justifies himself in other areas of his game.

“A move to somebody like West Ham would be a very good move from his point of view.

“All of the interested clubs will have been in touch with his agent to find out what it would take to bring him in, but ultimately it will be down to the player.

“If he decides to stay in the Premier League, West Ham feel they have a good chance of landing him.”