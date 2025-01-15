Real Madrid ‘close agreement’ for Liverpool star with €40m January transfer on the cards

Real Madrid have secured the signing of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer with a potential January deal still possible, according to reports.

The Reds are having a brilliant first season under Arne Slot with the Dutchman leading Liverpool to top spot in the Premier League, six points ahead of second-placed Nottingham Forest – who held them to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night – with a game in hand.

Liverpool are also top of the 36-team Champions League group stage table with two matches to play and Slot could hardly have wished for a better start as the new head coach.

But the Liverpool boss has had to deal with some off-field issues with Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all out of contract at the end of the season.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid with Liverpool fans frustrated that one of their academy products could leave for nothing in the summer, especially when they are so well placed in the Premier League.

And now El Chiriguito presenter Josep Pedrerol, who is close to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, has confirmed that Alexander Arnold and Los Blancos have “closed an agreement” for the Liverpool defender to join on a free transfer in the summer.

Pedrerol said: “Alexander-Arnold has closed an agreement to join Real Madrid in June. There are still some minor details, but if nothing happens, he will play for Real Madrid next season and will arrive on a free transfer.”

Despite acknowledging that a deal “seems very difficult” in January, Pedrerol has revealed that a transfer between Liverpool and Real Madrid could be struck in the winter if the Premier League side lower their demands to around €40m.

Pedrerol added: “There is the possibility that Liverpool will lower their demands [in January] but this seems very difficult because Liverpool are fighting for everything. To let a starting full-back go now would be very complicated.

“Real Madrid are not going to spend €70-80 million, which is the figure that Liverpool are considering, for him to arrive now.”

Pedrerol continued: “Real Madrid are going to try to sign someone to join them in January but will not go over €30-40m. That is the maximum figure.

“So we’re at the point where Alexander-Arnold will arrive at Real Madrid in the summer, but he could arrive this month provided that Liverpool lower their demands to €35m, maybe €40m.

“It’s done for June, it’s a possibility for January.”

Former Liverpool Jurgen Klopp, who was replaced by Slot in the summer, has discussed the futures of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.

Klopp said: “Oh, yeah – Virgil, I’m pretty sure he would love to have now five more years at Liverpool and then between 41 and 44 for New York Red Bulls because he probably underestimates US football. But open arms, no problem.

“Mo, yes, would love to – I don’t think we have a chance to pay him to be honest.

“And then Trent, yeah, and he could finally learn defending, eh? I can’t believe that you all discuss this still, it’s so poor and I’m really happy I’m not part of that.

“I watched the press conference when he (Klopp’s successor Arne Slot) had to talk about it, and you think ‘oh my God, they still don’t understand it’!

“And yes he didn’t play well against Manchester United (the 2-2 draw at Anfield on January 5), but if you would make such a fuss of him when he plays well, like you make a fuss of it when he doesn’t play well, that would be really a cool planet.”