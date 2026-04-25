Liverpool will be over the moon to learn that Jurgen Klopp wants Real Madrid to sell Eduardo Camavinga, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are keen on bringing the midfielder to Anfield.

Earlier this month, TEAMtalk reported Liverpool’s interest in a 2026 summer deal for Camavinga.

Last season’s Premier League winners have an historic interest in the France international, who is a midfielder by trade but has also played as a left-back for Los Blancos.

Intermediaries are said to be working on a swap deal involving Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Camavinga of Madrid.

Real Madrid are keen on revamping their midfield in the summer transfer window, and Mac Allister is on Los Blancos’ radar.

A Spanish report has now revealed that former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to offload Camavinga when he takes over as Madrid manager.

READ: Jurgen Klopp ‘enamoured’ with Real Madrid midfielder Alvaro Arbeloa has ‘stopped trusting’ – report

Klopp is Madrid’s main managerial target, as Alvaro Arbeloa’s days at Estadio Bernabeu look numbered.

Jurgen Klopp wants Real Madrid to sell Eduardo Camavinga

One of the ‘demands’ that the former Liverpool manager has reportedly made of Madrid president Florentino Perez is to sell Camavinga.

Klopp is said to have ‘an elaborate blacklist, and also one of priority targets, and among those indicated to pack their bags, we find the name of Eduardo Camavinga’.

The report has added: ‘He is one of the names that do not fit into the German coach’s plans, and that he considers that they must leave the Santiago Bernabeu urgently.’

This latest report on Camavinga’s future comes after other reputable publications in Spain claimed that Madrid want to get rid of the 23-year-old, who has had injury problems for the past two seasons.

AS journalist Ruben Martin reported last week, Camavinga has failed his ‘final exam’ at Madrid, who are considering offloading him this summer.

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El Debate subsequently reported that ‘Real Madrid want to sell’ Camavinga and noted: ‘The technical assessment from Real Madrid’s sporting management is that Camavinga is not progressing; he has stagnated since being fundamental in winning the last two Champions League titles.

‘He played in the final in London against Borussia Dortmund, replacing Tchouameni, and performed well. That was two seasons ago.

‘Now he is no longer reliable. The analysis of his career is conclusive. He arrived just after turning 18. He has been at Real Madrid for five years now and has not improved.’

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, has reported that Madrid want €70million (£61m) for Camavinga.

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