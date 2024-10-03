Liverpool boosted by Real Madrid ‘massive surprise’ as Tottenham ‘fear’ losing £54m ‘alternative’

Spanish giants Real Madrid are already reportedly ‘preparing’ to miss out on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is out of contract next year.

Alexander-Arnold‘s long-term future is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his contract and it remains to be seen whether he will sign a new deal. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat and could also leave for nothing in 2025.

The England right-back has made a great start to the new season and it’ll be Liverpool‘s priority to get their academy product to sign a new contract.

However, Liverpool may have a fight on their hands as Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid in recent years.

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with Real Madrid as a potential replacement for Spain international Dani Carvajal and has been backed to leave his boyhood club before next season.

However, a report from Caught Offside claims Real Madrid have ‘sprung a massive surprise’ as they have picked out Tottenham star Pedro Porro as a ‘strong alternative’.

The 25-year-old progressed through the ranks at Spanish outfit Girona and joined Manchester City in 2019.

Porro left Man City having failed to make a senior appearance but he returned to the Premier League at the start of 2023 as he joined rivals Tottenham.

The Spain international has been superb for Spurs as he’s established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League.

The report claims Real Madrid are ‘already preparing the ground for the potential failure to lure Alexander-Arnold to the Santiago Bernabeu’ as they ‘plan to move for Porro if their approaches fail to produce the desired outcome’.

