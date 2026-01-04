Real Madrid ‘offer’ £105m to Liverpool for Slot starter as bid ‘sends shockwaves through Anfield’

La Liga giants Real Madrid have made a huge offer to sign Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Liverpool, according to reports.

The Reds face Fulham on Sunday with Liverpool winning four of their last five matches in all competitions in an improvement from previous weeks and months.

Liverpool‘s form for most of October and November was awful as they fell down the Premier League table but they have now dragged themselves back up to fourth in the table.

Arne Slot’s side are 15 points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal and the Reds will be reluctant to lose any key players over the January transfer window.

However, there are rumours in Spain that Real Madrid have now lodged a huge offer for an important part of Slot’s side in the winter market.

Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Real Madrid have made an ‘offer’ of €120m (£105m) for Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch with Los Blancos deciding ‘to make a splash in the transfer market with a direct offensive’.

The Real Madrid recruitment team ‘believes that the 23-year-old Dutch midfielder has all the qualities to lead the team’s new era’ with ‘his physical strength, technical skill, and competitive maturity.’

The report adds: ‘Real Madrid ‘s €120 million offer has sent shockwaves through Anfield. Liverpool had no intention of letting go of Ryan Gravenberch, whose contract runs until 2028, but the financial scale of the offer has forced them to reconsider their options.

‘In England, they acknowledge that it’s not a simple operation. Liverpool considers the player a key asset, but they are also aware that a sale for 120 million would allow them to strengthen several key areas of the squad.’

Real Madrid, for their part, understand that a signing of this magnitude ‘can only be completed with determination, time, and a significant transfer fee.’

Xabi Alonso believes that Gravenberch ‘fits perfectly into his playing style and has specifically requested his signing’ with the Real Madrid head coach’s green light ‘crucial in justifying the €120 million investment’.

Despite the Netherlands international unlikely to be sold in the January transfer window, Real Madrid are hopeful that the summer market will alter Liverpool’s priorities and allow Gravenberch to be sold.

Another report in The Times insists that Liverpool are ‘planning to open contract talks’ with Gravenberch, whose contract runs out in the summer of 2028.

The report adds: ‘No formal discussions have taken place so far, but there is a keenness to secure the future of the Netherlands midfielder, who will have two years remaining on his deal in the summer.’