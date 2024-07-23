Liverpool make Real Madrid star ‘offer he can’t refuse’ as Mbappe arrival paves way for transfer

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Guler has an offer on the table from Premier League side Liverpool, according to reports.

The Reds are yet to get going yet in the summer transfer market with the Merseysiders yet to make a signing since the arrival of Arne Slot as their new head coach.

Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season after the German announced his departure following a successful nine years at Anfield.

There have been other changes too at Liverpool with Michael Edwards returning as FSG’s CEO of football, while Richard Hughes has arrived from Bournemouth as their new sporting director.

Liverpool are likely to start making transfer breakthroughs over the next few weeks ahead of the new Premier League season and one player who they have been consistently linked with is Real Madrid’s Guler.

Guler played well for Turkey at Euro 2024, sparking rumours that the Reds were interested in him, and scored a spectacular goal as his nation beat Georgia 3-1 in their first group stage match.

And now reports in Spain indicate that Liverpool have made Guler an ‘offer he can’t refuse’ as they look to lure him away from the Bernabeu this summer.

The Turkey international is ‘attracting the attention of Europe’s top clubs’ and Liverpool is one of the sides who has ‘shown the most interest’ in signing the 19-year-old.

It is claimed that the Premier League outfit are ‘looking for a short-term replacement’ for Salah, who could be playing his final season at Anfield, with his contract running out at the end of the campaign.

Despite interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid ‘have made it clear’ to Guler that they see him as ‘part of their future plans’ but the arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain means the youngster ‘knows he will have to fight for a place’.

The report in Spain adds: ‘The Italian coach has already expressed his confidence in the young player and has assured him that he will have opportunities to prove his worth in the coming season despite the few minutes he had last season. [Carlo] Ancelotti is aware of the fierce competition in the team, but he also knows that players like Güler can be decisive at key moments of the season.’

Mbappe’s arrival is seen ‘as a positive challenge by the young Turk, who is determined to take advantage of every opportunity that comes his way’ but Liverpool ‘interest has not gone unnoticed and is a boost of confidence for him’.

Real Madrid insist that Guler is ‘not for sale’ while the player ‘believes he can convince Ancelotti to earn a place in the starting eleven’ next season with Mbappe’s presence Liverpool’s only chance of luring him away from the Bernabeu.

Another report in Spain from Sport on Monday have claimed that Guler’s situation at Real Madrid is a ‘mess’ with the Turkey international wanting to leave but Los Blancos refusing to allow his exit.

They insist that the Mbappe signing ‘leaves him without space’ and that the attacker ‘doesn’t want to spend another season practically without playing time’.