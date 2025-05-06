Real Madrid ‘plan talks’ for TAA ‘early release’ for ‘reasonable fee’ after Liverpool star rejects ‘pay raise’

Real Madrid are looking to get Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his Liverpool contract early in order for him to play at the FIFA Club World Cup, according to reports.

Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold announced on Monday that he will be leaving Anfield on a free transfer in the summer as he looks for a new challenge away from the Reds.

Widespread reports are indicating that his new club will be Spanish giants Real Madrid with the La Liga outfit expected to seal his signing in the coming weeks.

Explaining his imminent departure, Alexander-Arnold said: “I think first and foremost, I want to say it’s not an easy decision and there’s a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it. I’ve been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I’ve ever wanted to here.

“Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I’ve got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that.”

Directly addressing the fans, Alexander-Arnold added: “There’s a lot I would like to say. The main thing is a massive thank you. You guys have been there from the start with me, you guys have supported me, been there.

“I’ve felt the support, the love, everything that you guys have done has never been unnoticed by me, I’ve loved every single minute of it. I hope they have felt that has been reciprocated and that I’ve given everything I could to the club.

“I’m just hoping that we’re able to carry on winning games, the noise [around my decision] doesn’t take away from the fact of what we’ve achieved this season.

“It has been an amazing season. It has been amazing to be part of it and I just hope that everyone is able to maybe not dwell on this news for too long and be able to celebrate what the rest of the lads have done.”

ESPN claim that Alexander-Arnold was ‘offered a significant pay raise’ to remain a Liverpool player but that the newly-crowned Premier League champions ‘accepted earlier this spring that’ the Reds academy product ‘would not commit to a new contract and the player informed Slot of his decision to leave last month’.

Real Madrid are looking to get Alexander-Arnold earlier than expected with Los Blancos hoping he can join before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup in mid-June.

And sources have told ESPN that Real Madrid – who have ‘reached a verbal agreement’ with Alexander-Arnold – ‘now plan talks with Liverpool to negotiate an early release from his contract’.

The England international ‘would be open to joining early, at the end of the Premier League season, if a deal can be struck with Liverpool’ and Real Madrid ‘would like to negotiate’ and strike a deal for a ‘reasonable fee’.