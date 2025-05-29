Liverpool will be hoping David Alaba rejects Real Madrid’s offer to pay him off to ensure his exit this summer as if the centre-back does leave, the Los Blancos bosses have ‘promised’ Xabi Alonso the signing of a Reds star.

Alaba joined Madrid on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2021 but his career in Spain has been beset by injury problems.

He featured for less than 600 minutes in all competitions this term after a cruciate ligament tear was followed soon after by a meniscus tear.

Alaba underwent successful surgery last month on the problem and expects to be fully fit in time for next season, but Spanish outlet Defensa Central claim Real Madrid are offering to ‘pay a part of his contract’ to push him out of the club, as they previously did with Eden Hazard.

It’s claimed they will offer him €5m in a bid to save the €15m they would have to pay him until the end of his contract next summer.

The report adds:

‘At the moment, David Alaba’s idea is still to play for Real Madrid. He has a contract until June 30, 2026 and still looks like he can be important in the best club in the world. In Madrid there are still people who trust that they can give a good level, but they have been losing more and more support. He was stopped for a long time and can’t play two games in a row without having some kind of pain. ‘With the great contract he has, it’s not easy for him to get out. Either he receives a great offer from Saudi Arabia or there will be no other club that is willing to pay him a salary similar to the one he has at Real Madrid. That is another reason why Alaba does not consider leaving the white club. He doesn’t mind not being a starter, but he wants to be on the team and play for minutes.’

Liverpool will be keeping a keen eye on Alaba’s situation as the report also claims that Real Madrid have ‘promised’ new manager Xabi Alonso that they will make a push for Konate if the Austria international does leave the club.

Previous reports have suggested Real Madrid were willing to wait and pounce on Konate when his contract expires at the end of next season, as they have done with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But the La Liga giants are now instead said to be keen on ‘forcing’ sporting director Richard Hughes to ‘negotiate’ the 26-year-old’s transfer now in order to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer of 2026.

Konate said earlier this week that contract talks are “not really” progressing after revealing his agent met with Liverpool bosses.

He said: “I know I have a lot of objectives with this club: to become a leader, to win everything. I am very happy here to be fair.

“This is another conversation with the club and my agent, we will see what will happen in the next few weeks or I don’t know when but we will see, let me say that.

“Progressing? Not really – but my agent met the club last week but I don’t know what will happen.

“I cannot say what my agent said to me but yeah, we will see what will happen.”