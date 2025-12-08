Real Madrid propose ‘explosive’ Salah exchange in bombshell January offer for ‘selfish’ Liverpool star

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could be offered the opportunity to leave Anfield in January by La Liga giants Real Madrid, according to reports.

It has been a stressful season for everyone involved at Anfield with the Reds struggling to get anywhere near the form which saw them comfortably win the Premier League title last term.

After winning their first seven matches in all competitions, Liverpool have now only won one of their last 15 games in all competitions.

A 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Saturday was painful enough after conceding a late goal – but Salah’s comments about the club in the aftermath was a devastating blow for a club low on morale.

Salah aimed most of his frustration at the club for “throwing him under the bus” while he insisted he no longer has a relationship with Liverpool boss Slot.

That has already led to rumours he could join Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, who have a historic interest in the Egpytian, while Major League Soccer side San Diego are also rumoured to be interested.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Real Madrid ‘could take advantage’ of the crisis at Liverpool by making a bid of their own for Salah.

The La Liga giants have ‘entered the race for what could become one of the most impactful moves of the winter transfer window’ and ‘proposed an explosive exchange’.

The report adds: ‘The club is struggling offensively on the right flank, and Salah fits the bill as an immediate and renowned solution. His experience on the biggest stages, his goalscoring prowess, and his leadership make him a very tempting option for the Bernabeu side.

‘To make the operation viable, the possibility of including Rodrygo in a swap deal that would shake up the transfer market is not ruled out. The Brazilian is highly valued by Liverpool and could serve as a generational replacement at Anfield. An exchange of this magnitude would benefit both parties and mark a turning point in the sporting plans of the two European giants. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah remains silent, but his future seems increasingly distant from Liverpool.’

Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly reckons Salah has “thrown the team under the bus” with his comments and insists “it’s hard to understand what is going on in that camp”.

Kelly told BBC Radio Five Live: “It kind of feels like a power play.

“Either [Mohamed Salah] wants to go and he feels this is the way to get it – which is a strange situation – or else he’s just completely self-centred, which I think may be the case.

“Strikers have to have a bit of selfishness about them. On the pitch, when it works, it’s fine – you’re scoring goals.

“But he said he’s been thrown under the bus – if anything, he’s thrown the team under the bus. His comments have caused carnage in what what is already a really tough situation for Liverpool.

“There’s a lot going on behind the scenes at Liverpool, it’s hard to understand what is going on in that camp.

“For one of your star players not only to be failing to perform on the pitch but to be saying things like this off the pitch – it’s really hard to reconcile. I’m not sure how to get back from this.”

‘He is a player that’s all about him. Selfish.’

Former Premier League striker Jay Bothroyd reckons Salah has been “selfish” with his comments and is “taking liberties” after being handed a new contract by the club.

Bothroyd added: “Everyone wants to play football. But the way he’s carried himself – you can criticise that.

“To me that wasn’t good, that was exactly what I always thought about Mo Salah, to be perfectly honest. He is a player that’s all about him. Selfish. But when you’re scoring the goals, no one questions that.

“When you’re performing, no one questions your attitude. You can pretty much do what you want.

“But now the goals have dried up and he’s not performing well, we’re just seeing the Salah that has always been there – one that thinks about himself.

“It’s a poor time to say what you’re going to say.

“Liverpool have rewarded him with a two- year contract – I call that a retirement contract, a ‘thank you for what you’ve done’ – and now, he’s taking liberties with it. It’s sad to see. He can ruin his legacy because of it.”

