According to reports, Liverpool are leading Real Madrid in the race to sign Kees Smit from AZ Alkmaar.

Smit has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season, contributing three goals and five assists to draw the attention of European giants looking to prise him away from the Eredivisie side in the summer.

Arsenal and Manchester United joined Liverpool in ‘exploring potential deals during the January transfer window’ for the midfielder – known for dictating play from deep while possessing the ability to drive forward with the ball at his feet – according to CaughtOffisde.

The report claims that Arsenal are ‘mapping out a possible move for the summer of 2026’, while Man Utd ‘could move more aggressively as soon as this summer if conditions allow, particularly as they reassess their midfield options’.

But Liverpool have ‘taken early steps by holding preliminary discussions with Smit’s representatives earlier this year’ as they believe Smit fits their recruitment profile as an ‘elite young midfielder’ who’s value is yet to peak.

It’s claimed AZ Alkmaar initially slapped a €60m (£52m) price tag on Smit, but that fee ‘could climb towards €75m (£65m)’ owing to the interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

‘That financial reality gives Premier League sides a clear edge over European rivals such as Real Madrid’, the report adds, as although the Real Madrid scouts have ‘delivered glowing reports on Smit’ they believe that fee to be ‘excessive at this stage’.

Journalist Bence Bocsak believes Smit would be a “fantastic signing” for Liverpool.

He said: “He’s exactly the kind of midfielder who’d thrive in a ball-dominant team because he is so progressive on the ball.

“He’s also very explosive and is able to quickly accelerate/change direction from a standing position, which is an underrated and rare trait.”

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes won’t push for a move for Smit if he’s not “absolutely convinced” by him, as he insists he was with all of the £446m-worth of signings the Reds made in the summer, most of whom have faced challenging starts to their Anfield careers.

“You want to be there to support them and not suffocate them with it, let them find their own feet,” he said.

“All these players are here for a very good reason, they are top players. Everybody has played their part in getting them to the club and we were all very happy with what we did in the summer, not just me.

“Whether they are good, bad or indifferent in terms of signings, there’s no proprietary felt in my position, it’s a collective effort that helps these boys translate their form for which they have been brought to the club and be the best version of themselves.

“As long as the players are the right ones in the first place, and we are absolutely convinced every time we bring someone in that they are, then the performances on the pitch will quickly follow.”