Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has admitted that he turned down a move to Liverpool after deciding to stay at Santos and “make a bit of history”.

The Brazilian has gone on to become one of the most talented players in world football with the Real Madrid star winning two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and a Champions League in his fledgling career.

Rodrygo: I was going to finish my studies in England

Real Madrid reportedly paid around €45m to secure Rodrygo’s services from Santos in June 2018, scoring 52 goals in 207 appearances in all competitions since then.

And reports in Spain have claimed in recent weeks that the Brazil international has attracted interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea in recent months with claims he will become the ‘main victim’ of Kylian Mbappe’s imminent arrival at the Bernabeu.

But Rodrygo has revealed that he already had a chance to join Liverpool for €3m before he made the move from Santos to Real Madrid and he has explained why he stayed in Brazil.

Rodrygo told The Guardian: “We didn’t close the deal because I didn’t want to. I wanted to stay at Santos even though the offer was very good. The pathway they promised me would also have been very good for my career. I was going to finish my studies in England to prepare for European football.

“It had always been my dream to play in Europe. Everything was very good, but my desire spoke louder. I wanted to stay at Santos and make a bit of history at the club. And that’s what happened: I was able to fulfil my dream of playing for Santos. But it’s true, I almost went to Liverpool.”

Real Madrid face Premier League side Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium and Rodrygo admits they “didn’t want to face” Pep Guardiola’s side.

Rodrygo added: “It brings back good memories but also bad ones. This was an opponent that, to be honest, we didn’t want to face. And they think the same as well: they didn’t want to play against us. It’s a game that everyone expects to be the final, but it’s going to be now. Man City are very good, but our team is also very strong. It’s going to be good to meet them again.

Rodrygo: Real Madrid ‘have total respect’ for Manchester City

“They’re the Champions League winners, they’re the world champions, today they’re the best team in the world, so we have total respect for them. There are no bad or medium [City] players.

“There’s no player you can think of like: ‘This one I’m going to press because he isn’t good and he will give us a goal or a great chance.’ They have a very good control of the game and of the ball. It’s a very beautiful game, a very difficult team. It’s very annoying to play against them but I believe in our team.”