Real Madrid strike double Liverpool blow as they ‘enter bidding’ to hijack Reds January target

Ibrahima Konate and Marc Guehi could both end up at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid could strike two major blows to Arne Slot’s plans for his Liverpool defence ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds have strengthened many areas of their squad over the summer transfer window with eight new signings coming through the door at Anfield.

Liverpool brought in Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giovanni Leoni, Alexander Isak and two back-up goalkeepers to the club in the summer.

A deal for Marc Guehi would have capped off a perfect window for Slot’s side with Liverpool also raising a lot of cash through the sales of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and other squad players.

The Reds agreed a £35m fee for Guehi on deadline day with the England international completing a medical when Crystal Palace pulled the plug on a deal after failing to get in replacements.

That meant Joe Gomez stayed at Liverpool despite interest from AC Milan and now Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will remain the Reds’ starting two centre-backs this season.

A report on Wednesday insisted that Crystal Palace have now set a £25m asking price for Guehi in the January transfer window with Liverpool set to go back in for the England international.

But now Spanish website Fichajes insist that Real Madrid have ‘entered the bidding’ for Guehi as they look to agree a free transfer with the Crystal Palace centre-back.

The advantage Real Madrid will have over Liverpool is the ability for foreign clubs to agree pre-contract deals with Premier League players from January.

As Guehi is out of contract at the end of the season, Real Madrid will attempt to convince him to move on a free transfer, but he ‘is in the sights of all the big teams’.

After failing to complete a move to Liverpool, the Crystal Palace star ‘is on the radar of the white club as a key piece to renew its defence’ and Real Madrid ‘could submit an offer in the January transfer window, preempting competition from Liverpool’.

Fichajes reminds Liverpool that Real Madrid already have Ibrahima Konate ‘on its radar’ and, if the Reds want to get Guehi on a free, they ‘will have to wait until the summer of 2026 to formalise their offer’.

Previous reports have claimed that Real Madrid are lining up Konate on a free transfer next summer also and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently admitted he “isn’t the biggest fan” of the France international.

Those comments led to Reds supporters on X claiming he hates the Liverpool centre-back but Carragher rejected those suggestions.

Carragher responded on X: “He wasn’t! I don’t hate him, he’s a very good PL CB playing alongside the best CB the league has ever seen.

“That makes him & the others who have played alongside VVD look 20% better. When I judge top CB’s I think, could they lead & organise a back four? I do have doubts if VVD was out for a period of time that Konate could lead a back four in big games, I’m well aware of his strengths aerially & pace wise.

“I also don’t believe that if Guehi signs he automatically takes Konate’s place.”