Real Madrid reporter reveals Liverpool plan about signing Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool are interested in bringing Vinicius Junior to Anfield in 2027 when his current contract with Real Madrid runs out, according to a journalist.

Vinicius Junior is one of the best wingers in the world and is a superstar for Madrid.

The Brazil international has been a huge success at Los Blancos and remains a key figure for the team.

During his time at Real Madrid so far in his career, Vinicius Junior has won LaLiga thrice, the Copa del Rey once, and the Champions League twice.

The 26-year-old, who prefers to play on the left wing, has scored 128 goals and given 98 assists in 375 matches in all competitions for Madrid so far in his career.

However, Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Los Blancos next summer, and no new deal is in place.

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Talks over a new contract have been going on for a while now, but the two parties are unable to come to an agreement.

Amid the uncertainty over the future of the winger, the Brazilian superstar’s agents have been in contact with Liverpool, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon.

Alvarez de Mon, who specialises in Real Madrid and has 315,000 followers on X, has reported that Liverpool are willing to do a deal for Vinicius Junior in 2027 when he will become a free agent.

Liverpool eye Vinicius Junior deal in 2027

Alvarez de Mon said on his YouTube channel, as relayed by Defensa Central: “Real Madrid are interested in renewing Vinicius’s contract, and Vinicius is interested in staying at Real Madrid.

“These are the official positions, but at the moment, I’m not aware that the differences between the two sides have been resolved.

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“Unless Vinicius’s side sees an increase in Real Madrid’s leverage, meaning a real rapprochement with Vinicius’s position, they don’t see the need to meet.

“Vinicius’s people, naturally, have to do their job… to find out what the position would be of other clubs that could potentially sign Vinicius, whether in 2026 or 2027.

“We’re mainly talking about Premier League teams.

“In those initial enquiries, there was one club that clearly responded positively to their interest in Vinicius, but the numbers worked out for 2027.

“That club is Liverpool.

“If Vinicius becomes a free agent in 2027, not only will the Premier League be paying attention, but I imagine Bayern Munich and PSG will also be watching closely.”

“I’m increasingly convinced that a renewal this summer is unlikely.

“Of course, how comfortable or uncomfortable Vinicius feels with Mourinho, how the Brazilian performs, how the team functions, and so on, could be very important.”

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