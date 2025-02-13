A report has revealed the ‘real reason’ for Arne Slot’s red card against Everton after the Liverpool head coach was dismissed following the final whistle.

The final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park lived up to the hype in every sense of the word as Everton and Liverpool played out a frantic 2-2 draw.

Everton forward Beto fired the hosts ahead inside the opening 15 minutes before Alexis Mac Allister converted Mohamed Salah’s cross to equalise five minutes later.

Slot‘s side completed their turnaround with around 15 minutes remaining as Salah fired home inside the penalty area.

The Premier League leaders were set to seal a vital three points until James Tarkowski netted a superb equaliser deep into stoppage time as Goodison Park erupted.

The scenes following this leveller were remarkable as there were handbags aplenty. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Curtis Jones were sent off after being shown their second yellow cards following a heated clash.

Slot was also dismissed after approaching referee Michael Oliver to dispute Tarkowski’s equaliser after Liverpool felt Ibrahima Konate was fouled in the build-up.

A new report from The Daily Mail has broken down the incident, revealing the ‘real reason’ why Slot was dismissed.

‘Slot sought out referee Michael Oliver for what he believed to be an injustice – there was a slight push on Ibrahima Konate in the build-up to the goal – and also got himself sent off. Slot’s assistant, Sipke Hulshoff, also saw red and Virgil van Dijk had to pull him away from the commotion. ‘Many believe Slot was sent off for an aggressive handshake given to Oliver but sources who were in spitting distance of the event have told Mail Sport the real reason was that the Reds boss was punished for two separate rants that the referee believed warranted a red card.’

Sky Sports journalist Lewis Jones also says Slot was “raging” at Everton’s second goal.

“In the drama of it all, Liverpool are fuming at the decision not to award a foul from Beto for a push on Konate,” said Jones, as per the Sky Sports website.

“That’s why Arne Slot was raging at full-time and was shown a red card. It’s such a big moment for many, many reasons.”

Jeremy Freeman, an expert lip reader, has revealed what he believes Slot said to Oliver to be shown the red card.

“That’s not a push? It’s a f**king disgrace… if you go and watch that again,” Slot exclaimed.

To the other linesman, he sarcastically said: “Well done.”

Just before shaking hands with Oliver, again, sarcastically, he said: “Great game.”

After the red card, the Liverpool boss added: “Sure, you give me a red for that? I will check it out for later… me and you yeah? Sure give me a red card… we’ll talk after?”