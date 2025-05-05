Report reveals real reason ‘hurt’ Alexander Arnold is leaving Liverpool in ‘inside’ story

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving Anfield because of the one thing the Reds can’t give him over Real Madrid, according to reports.

Alexander-Arnold confirmed on Monday morning that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season but decided not to mention where he is going in the summer.

Widespread reports have indicated that he will be moving to Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of June with Fabrizio Romano fiving his famous ‘Here We Go!’ confirmation to the transfer.

His statement announcing his departure read: “After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.

“I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing No.20.

“This club has been my whole life – my whole world – for 20 years. From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all.

“But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally.

“I’ve given my all every single day I’ve been at this club, and I hope you feel like I’ve given back to you during my time here. From the bottom of my heart, I thank everybody – my coaches, my managers, my teammates, the staff and our incredible supporters – for the last 20 years.

“I’ve been blessed enough to live out my dreams here and I will never, ever take for granted the special moments I’ve been fortunate enough to have lived through with you all. My love for this club will never die.”

The Athletic now insist that Alexander-Arnold didn’t decide to leave Liverpool until March despite the ongoing speculation that he would move to Real Madrid.

And Alexander-Arnold ended up ‘hurt’ as Real Madrid attempted to buy him for around £20m in the January transfer window in order to get him before the summer.

He was upset by ‘accusations that he had actively encouraged the late December approach’ as ‘he was never looking to leave mid-season’.

Alexander-Arnold hopes that the move to Real Madrid ‘can help unlock his full potential’ with the Liverpool academy product looking to qualify for the Ballon d’Or.

Close friend Jude Bellingham will be there to help him settle in at the Bernabeu and money was never going to be the motivating factor for Alexander-Arnold’.

If Alexander-Arnold was just bothered about money then he ‘would have invited offers from across Europe and considered interest from the Premier League.’

The report continued: