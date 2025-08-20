The real reason behind Alexander Isak’s decision to issue a ‘bombshell statement’ has surfaced amid the ‘growing realisation’ regarding a move to Liverpool.

The prolonged Isak transfer saga took a fresh twist on Tuesday night as the Newcastle outcast spoke out on his situation for the first time.

In his bombshell statement, Isak said: “I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken.

“That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Isak clearly has his heart set on a move to Liverpool and recent reports have indicated that they are ‘very ready’ to improve their offer if/when Newcastle land a suitable replacement.

However, Newcastle insisted in their response to Isak that their stance remains unchanged as they are keen for him to return to the first team when the time is right.

They said: ‘We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views.

‘As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired.

‘We do not foresee those conditions being met.

‘This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.’

Now, a detailed report from The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has revealed the real reason behind Isak’s statement, claiming it was ‘the striker’s response to a growing realisation that the door has been closing on his dream transfer’.

However, it does not appear to have worked as Isak’s statement ‘will now slam that door shut from Newcastle United’s perspective’ as ‘it has not been well received’.

It is also explained that a ‘key passage’ of Isak’s statement has ‘baffled’ insiders at Newcastle.

