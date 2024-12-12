Mohamed Salah and Vrigil van Dijk are out of contract at the end of the season.

A new report has revealed the ‘real reason’ why Virgil van Dijk ‘rejected’ Liverpool’s ‘initial contract offer’ as he nears the end of his contract.

The Netherlands international is one of the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025 as he is about to enter the final six months of his contract.

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in the same boat and it’s understood that Liverpool are in talks with the three players over an extension.

While Alexander-Arnold is attracting interest from Real Madrid and other European giants, Salah and Van Dijk have been linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League.

Earlier this month, a report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed Liverpool have ‘made a contract offer’ to Van Dijk, but there has been ‘no breakthrough’.

‘Liverpool have made a contract offer to Virgil van Dijk as they attempt to end uncertainty over his future by tying the Netherlands defender to a new agreement. ‘Van Dijk is among three crucial players — alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold — whose existing terms are scheduled to expire in the summer.’

‘Their situations have become a subject of intense discussion and Salah, 32, recently said he has not yet received any proposals to prolong his Anfield career. That remained accurate as of Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester City, however, the anticipation is it will change soon. ‘By contrast, talks with Van Dijk have seen Liverpool table an opening bid to keep the 33-year-old beyond June — though it fell short of his expectations and so far there has been no breakthrough on the value or length of an extension.’

Now, a report from Football Insider has revealed the ‘real reason’ Van Dijk ‘rejected Liverpool’s initial contract offer’ as there was a ‘disagreement over the length of the contract’.

