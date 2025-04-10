According to reports, Liverpool have ‘really convinced’ Manchester United target Loic Bade to join the Premier League giants this summer.

Liverpool are enjoying a great season as they are set to win their 20th Premier League title, sitting eleven points clear of second-placed Arsenal with seven games remaining.

Despite this, the Reds are expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window and could pursue targets in various positions.

Arne Slot‘s side have been heavily linked with potential centre-back signings as they arguably need to land a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who is reportedly primed to pen a new contract.

Sevilla’s Bade has emerged as a possible option after he opted to reject Premier League rivals Aston Villa in January.

READ: Top ten Premier League replacements for past-it Liverpool pair Van Dijk and Salah



On this decision, he said: “We also talk a lot with the board. They know the player is important and they’re the ones who choose.

“Sometimes offers come in because they know we’re in a difficult economic situation and it’s easier to come and buy here, but we talk, and the important thing is that everyone is happy. If someone doesn’t see it as a good fit, we’ll stay and continue.”

He added: “I’m happy, and that’s the most important thing for a player.

“I don’t think about money; it’s the project, a full package, and I have everything I need to progress at Sevilla. I have goals at Sevilla and I have no reason to leave.”

Despite this, the 24-year-old remains on the radar of Premier League clubs and a recent report claimed Liverpool and Man Utd are in the running to sign him this summer.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arne Slot’s ‘personal problem’ with Liverpool star highlighted as Gakpo ‘treated differently’

👉 Van Dijk ‘got away with’ use of ‘weapon’ for Liverpool as ex-PGMOL chief slams ‘serial offender’

👉 Barcelona star ‘rejects’ Atletico Madrid for Liverpool as he ‘prefers’ £43m transfer to Anfield



A report in Spain claims Bade is ‘increasingly aware that he will have to leave Sevilla at the end of the season’ and he ‘may even be transferred as soon as possible’, while Liverpool are ‘really convincing’ him.