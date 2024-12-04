A football finance expert has offered his thoughts on why Liverpool have reached an “impasse” with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The Liverpool trio are among the 20 best footballers due to be out of contract in 2025 and it remains to be seen whether they will pen an extension.

Alexander-Arnold is being heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid as they are in the market for a right-back to be a long-term replacement for Spain international Dani Carvajal.

Meanwhile, fellow Liverpool stars Salah and Van Dijk have been linked with big-money moves to the Saudi Pro League.

The uncertainty surrounding the Liverpool trio remains, but they have enjoyed a sensational start to the 2024/25 campaign under new head coach Arne Slot. They beat Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday to remain nine points clear at the top of the Premier League.

However, football finance expert Stefan Borson has hit out at Liverpool after their ‘very odd decision’ to let Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk’s contracts run down.

In an interview with Football Insider, he has also given a “good reason” for the current “impasse” between Liverpool and the players.

“Liverpool know the situation with those three players,” Borson told Football Insider. “I don’t really understand it, to be honest. I don’t see how you would let that situation brew all the way through until the transfer window.

“We are now in December and you have got probably your best three players all out of contract at the end of the season. They are all saying to the press they haven’t agreed a deal, and they are all giving a variety of indications.

“It’s not harming them on the pitch very much, but I think it’s a very odd situation. I can’t really understand it.”

“I don’t know why they wouldn’t want to sort these deals and get them all wrapped up. Salah and Van Dijk seem very keen to stay, maybe not Alexander-Arnold.

“But the idea as is sort of hinted that the Liverpool ownership don’t understand the situation or haven’t got a clear understanding of what to do is obviously ridiculous.

“They clearly know how good these players are and, if they don’t sign a contract, they are going to leave.

“They know all the information. It’s not complicated, so there must be good reason why they are at an impasse.

“Unfortunately, I suspect it’s because the players are asking for too much money.”