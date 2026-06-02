According to reports, incoming Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has selected a replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who is heading to Real Madrid.

On Tuesday afternoon, it emerged that Konate will secure a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

Last month, Liverpool confirmed that Konate will depart the Premier League giants on a free transfer after the two parties failed to reach an agreement over a contract extension beyond this summer.

Konate, who is falling on his feet after a dire season, should not be a huge miss for Liverpool after he was arguably his side’s weakest performer during the 2025/26 campaign.

On his day, Konate is capable of being a very good centre-back, but he has been a walking calamity this season and cannot be trusted with the ball at his feet.

Therefore, it is pretty puzzling that Real Madrid are seemingly leaning on him to lead their defence next season after Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday that he is heading to the Spanish giants.

READ: Liverpool get ‘serious’ for £170m double signing after total Iraola agreement

Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: Real Madrid have verbal agreement in place with Ibrahima Konaté!

‘Four year deal to be signed, depending on if/when Florentino Pérez is re-elected.

‘Here we go, expected right after. Konaté put Saudi bids on hold for Real Madrid, as @marcosbenito9 reported.’

Real reason for Konate exit revealed as Iraola eyes replacement

This may make it seem as if Konate is leaving Liverpool because the Real Madrid opportunity arose, but a report from French outlet L’Equipe claims the Reds pulled out of a new contract.

The report claims: ‘One thing is clear in this situation. Having come close to signing his contract extension last month before Liverpool ultimately rejected the agreement, Konaté, a free agent, intends to remain in a competitive environment. ‘

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So, incoming Liverpool boss Iraola, who has agreed to replace Arne Slot at Anfield, will be without Konate and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims he has ‘requested’ £60m-rated Real Madrid star Dean Huijsen as his replacement after they worked together at Bournemouth.

The report explains:

‘Iraola has reportedly requested a significant investment to bring back a defender perfectly suited to his tactical vision. The figure being discussed is around €70 million. It wouldn’t be a simple operation, but it would certainly send a strong message about the Reds’ project. ‘Real Madrid didn’t sign Dean Huijsen to sell him at the first sign of trouble. At Valdebebas, they value his age, personality, and potential for improvement. The club understands that young center-backs need time to adapt, especially when they arrive in a dressing room with extremely high competitive demands.’

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