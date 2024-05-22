Jamie Carragher has revealed why ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson did not appear in Sky Sports’ farewell video for Jurgen Klopp.

Henderson was Liverpool‘s captain for most of Klopp’s time as manager but he left the Premier League giants last summer to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

“I could tell he wasn’t himself…”

The England international received significant backlash for making this move as he had previously been a major advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

The 33-year-old quickly grew to regret this move as it became clear at the start of the 2024 winter transfer window that he was looking for an escape route.

Henderson was linked with several Premier League clubs in January but he ended up joining Eredivisie giants Ajax. Injuries have hampered him in recent months as he has only made 12 appearances for his new club.

The experienced midfielder has gradually slipped down the England pecking order during the 2023/24 season and Gareth Southgate left him out of his provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024.

Henderson has also been criticised by a portion of Liverpool supporters after he did not appear in Sky Sports’ farewell video for departing manager Klopp.

But Carragher has now moved to explain why Henderson was not involved, with the pundit “feeling” for the midfielder as “doesn’t deserve” the criticism he’s received this season.

“I spoke to Jordan (Henderson) weeks ago, on the text, and it was about putting something together for Jurgen Klopp, for Sky Sports,” Carragher said.

“I could tell he wasn’t himself, and people have made a big deal about when they’ve watched it (the Klopp tribute video), saying ‘Well why isn’t Jordan Henderson on it?’ – it was sort of through me, and I get the feeling he was just thinking, ‘I’m not speaking to the press’.

“I don’t know what the performances have been like, the results, I know it’s not been a great season for Ajax, that’s why they brought him in initially in January.

“I think there was an interview where a Dutch guy really put it on him, sort of said, ‘your performance was really (bad), or something’.

“I could just feel, and I didn’t push him too much on the whole, ‘can we organise this interview’ – I just – you know what, he’s had a lot of stick the last 12 months, and some people might think rightly with the move to Saudi and now Ajax.

“I feel a little bit for Jordan Henderson, I don’t think he deserves it. I know him personally, there’s a lot of great footballers, Jordan’s a great footballer, but there’s less great footballers who are proper men, a proper lad. He’s a good lad, Jordan.”

