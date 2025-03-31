A new report claims Mohamed Salah is ‘unhappy’ with Liverpool’s current contract ‘offer’ for one key reason with FSG ‘wary’.

Salah‘s long-term future is in doubt as he is among the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent at the end of this season.

Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in the same boat, with it reported that the right-back has already ‘agreed’ on a move to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold was always more likely to leave Liverpool than Van Dijk and Salah, but the experienced duo have also attracted interest from elsewhere.

Salah is the clear frontrunner to win this season’s PFA Footballer of the Year award as he has 32 goals and 22 assists in his 43 appearances this season.

Salah has been linked with European and Saudi Pro League clubs over the past year, but it has been widely reported that he is in favour of a new Liverpool contract.

Now, a new report from Football Insider has offered ‘new details’ on Salah’s situation, with ‘very advanced talks’ ongoing.

However, Salah is ‘unhappy’ with Liverpool’s current ‘offer’ for one main reason.

‘Liverpool are desperate to keep key man and leader Mohamed Salah as Trent Alexander-Arnold closes in on an exit, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The Reds are in ongoing talks with Salah, 32, who is currently out of contract in June and can discuss a free transfer to overseas clubs – with Alexander-Arnold pursuing a move to Real Madrid.’

‘Sources have told Football Insider that the Premier League‘s top scorer is keen to sign a new deal at Anfield – with the delay down to the unsatisfactory length of contract offered. ‘Liverpool are wary of giving Salah a long-term deal with the forward set to turn 33 before his current contract expires.’

Even if Salah pens a new deal, Liverpool are expected to sign a new attacker or two this summer, while they also need to target a replacement for Scotland international Andy Robertson.

Bournemouth standout Milos Kerkez is reportedly among their preferred options, but Caught Offside say they face competition from several sides.