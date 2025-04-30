A new report has revealed the main reason for there being ‘disagreement’ over new contracts for Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds have massively surpassed expectations this season as they have clinched their 20th Premier League title with four games of the 2024/25 campaign remaining.

Arne Slot has seamlessly replaced beloved former boss Jurgen Klopp despite having several off-field issues to deal with.

There has been a lot of noise regarding Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold as they entered the final year of their contracts at the start of this campaign.

The three Liverpool players have been heavily linked with potential exits, but Salah and Van Dijk have decided to commit their futures to the Premier League for another two years.

Alexander-Arnold’s long-term future remains in doubt, but he is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

This is a blow, but the long-awaited news regarding Salah and Van Dijk provided a huge boost and a new report from Football Insider reveals why there was a ‘hold-up’.

‘Liverpool’s contract talks with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were partly delayed by disagreements over image rights payments, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The protracted sagas ended this month when the pair finally signed two-year extensions running until the summer of 2027. ‘However, both deals were hit by stumbling blocks before full agreements were eventually secured.’

Despite Liverpool’s success this season, they are likely to be busy in the transfer market this summer as they need upgrades in various positions.

The addition of a new striker is required with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota linked with exits.

A report from Caught Offside deems Jota a possible ‘surprise’ exit as the Reds have ‘set their asking price’.