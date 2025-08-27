Alexander Isak has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to reports, ‘one of two things’ is behind the presence of a Newcastle United chief at St James’ Park amid a fresh prediction on Alexander Isak.

Isak‘s situation is expected to accelerate in the coming days as an outcome was never likely before Monday’s game between Liverpool and Newcastle.

The Magpies are keen to keep Isak, but it’s emerged that ‘secret’ talks between the club and striker have not been successful as he’s still intent on a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The Reds, meanwhile, reportedly consider Isak a dream signing and they remain interested in the world-class striker even after landing Hugo Ekitike for around £80m.

New reports have indicated that Liverpool are ‘ready’ to submit an offer worth around £140m with add-ons for Isak, though this would not meet Newcastle’s reported £150m asking price.

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan made a rare appearance at St James’ Park on Monday, with former Premier League CEO Keith Wyness claiming that he may have ‘jetted in to finalise’ Isak’s move to Liverpool.

Wyness suspects ‘one of two’ things are going to happen, though it is going to be “difficult” for Isak to sign Isak before next week’s transfer deadline.

“It was a fantastic game to watch on Monday night, but we had the Newcastle chairman there,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“There were reports that Jamie Reuben on the board had visited Isak’s house and had discussions, trying to see if they could patch things over.

“You’ve got to question Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the chairman at Newcastle. Was he there to also make sure there’s a new offer and a new contract for Isak, or was he there to conduct the transfer business with Liverpool?

“I’m still half expecting Liverpool to come back with another bid this week. It’s going to be difficult.”

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, meanwhile, has broken down what is needed for Isak to join Liverpool and he’s made a four-word prediction.

“There is no surprise that he has been called up to Sweden, he has been training on his own for a number of weeks now. I was expecting it. He needs normality, given what has been going on,” Downie told Sky Sports.

“For Isak to move to Liverpool, a certain number of dominoes need to fall. Newcastle are looking for replacements. They tried for Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike, they fell through.

“They are now trying for Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen and Yoanne Wissa from Brentford.

“I’m told there was no resolution from the meeting [Isak and the Newcastle hierarchy]. If the stalemate continues, there is a chance Isak could leave.

“Liverpool have to make an acceptable bid and Newcastle need to get at least one, potentially two, replacements.

When asked whether there is enough time for a deal to be done before the transfer window closes, Downie added: “I think there is.”