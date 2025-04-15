Liverpool receive ‘first offer’ for Slot starter as Barcelona struggling to ‘compete financially’

Liverpool have received a ‘first offer’ from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr for Luis Diaz amid links to Barcelona, according to reports.

The Reds’ 2-1 win over West Ham on Sunday edged Arne Slot’s champions elect closer to their 20th English top-flight title after Arsenal drew against Brentford on Saturday.

Liverpool are now 13 points clear of the second-placed Gunners with six matches to play and only the most dramatic collapse from the Reds could allow Arsenal back into the title race.

It was a good news week for Liverpool with the club announcing Mohamed Salah had signed a new deal to end all speculation, while widespread reports indicate Virgil van Dijk is set to follow the Reds forward in the coming days.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is still reportedly set to leave Anfield to join La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer and there could be other players who leave too.

Diaz, who has contributed 11 goals and five assists in 31 Premier League matches this season, has been consistently linked with a move away from Liverpool with Barcelona rumoured to be one of the main interested parties.

There were rumours that Diaz could move to Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid before he arrived at Liverpool – but the Colombia international’s dad’s comments about a potential move to Spain gave fuel to speculation.

Diaz Sr. said: “I was not aware that there was anything positive with Madrid clubs. I heard things, but I never knew if there was anything else.

“With Liverpool everything was more precise. The directive was more precise for Luis to get there.

“He hoped that he could come here. [Radamel] Falcao had already been there, James [Rodriguez] too…

“In the end it didn’t happen, but hope has not yet been lost. He is playing [well] and the clubs are active.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Liverpool have received their ‘first offer’ for Diaz but the bid has come from Saudi Arabia and not Spain.

The Premier League leaders have ‘already received a firm offer to leave Europe: Al-Nassr wants to sign him and has prepared a €60 million offer’.

Sources in Saudi Arabia ‘believe he’s ready to make the leap to Al-Nassr’s multi-million-dollar project’ but Barcelona are also interested and ‘his profile would fit perfectly into Hansi Flick’s system’.

The report adds:

‘Al-Nassr’s offer is the first serious one the Colombian has received ahead of next summer, and it challenges Barca’s intentions, which remain constrained by their salary cap and financial priorities. ‘As of today, Barca can’t compete financially with what Saudi football has to offer. And although Diaz has expressed his desire to continue competing in Europe, an astronomical offer could make him hesitate.’

On Liverpool’s stance, the report continues:

‘The Reds’ board believes that Diaz’s continuity should be one of the foundations of the project, although they are aware that the market will be complex and that the player could have the final say if an offer comes in that appeals to him both financially and athletically.’

Liverpool legend Jan Molby reckons Newcastle United winger Antony Gordon would be a great replacement in Diaz leaves Anfield in the summer.

Molby told AceOdds.com: “The Luis Diaz thing is a bit strange. Is he settled or is he unsettled? We’ve heard quotes from his family and he was looking at Barcelona at one stage.

“I do think the majority of the players will want to stay at Anfield because you know what you’ve got at the club.

“Anthony Gordon is a terrific player and look at the improvement in his game. At Everton he was good but inconsistent. He went level up at Newcastle and has done really well.”

“With his pace and work rate plus consistency would be great. It’d be like bringing him home.”

“He’s from the city of Liverpool so it’d be one hell of a deal.”