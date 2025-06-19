Liverpool are reportedly ‘determined’ to sign their next ‘top target’ after completing a deal for Florian Wirtz and will make a ‘record offer’.

Liverpool have moved quickly to acquire their top summer targets during this summer’s transfer window as they have already signed Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi.

Their new new arrivals are set to be joined by Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, who are reportedly set to complete their moves to Anfield in the coming days.

Once these deals are completed, Liverpool will become this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe as they have agreed to pay a total fee of around £116m for Wirtz.

The elite No.10 is due to undergo medical tests in the next couple of days, so his move to Anfield could be announced before the end of the week.

On Thursday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Wirtz’s inevitable move to Liverpool.

“From exclusive story on deal agreed 8 days ago to Florian Wirtz’s arrival at Liverpool with medical to follow in 48h…” Romano tweeted.

“All documents are in place and then Wirtz will be unveiled as new Liverpool club record signing.”

He added: “More on Florian Wirtz: his salary will be in the region of £200,000 per week plus bonuses.

“Reports of higher salary are not confirmed as it will fit Liverpool’s current structure.”

Liverpool’s signing after Wirtz and Kerkez is likely to be a striker as they are in the market for an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, who is expected to leave amid interest from European and Saudi Pro League clubs.

Liverpool have been linked with Hugo Ekitike, Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko in recent months, but it’s consistently been reported that Alexander Isak is their leading target.

It remains to be seen whether Isak is a gettable target as Newcastle are not under the same level of pressure to sell to balance the books as they were last summer.

However, Liverpool seem intent on trying for their ‘dream’ target, with a report on Wednesday claiming they are ‘plotting’ breaking the British record transfer fee twice this summer.

Now, a report from GiveMeSport claims Liverpool are ‘ready to make a record offer’ for Isak as they are ‘determined’ to land their next ‘top target.

The report says they are ‘prepared to lodge a bid worth £100million plus add-ons, which would see the overall package surpass the figure agreed with Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz’.

It is noted that the exit of Nunez would boost Liverpool’s budget and enhance their chances of signing Isak, with a report from Football Insider claiming club chiefs are going to ‘do everything they can’ to ensure the Uruguay international moves to the Saudi Pro League.

With European sides interested in a loan-to-buy deal, Liverpool are keen to do business with a Saudi club, who give them the ‘best chance’ of recouping a significant portion of the £64m fee paid to sign Isak.