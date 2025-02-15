According to reports, Liverpool are ‘preparing a record offer’ to beat Arsenal in the race to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

Liverpool have been pretty inactive in the transfer market this term as Federico Chiesa has been this season’s only addition.

The Reds also have an agreement with Valencia to sign Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will join the Premier League giants in the summer.

Arne Slot‘s side are expected to be busy during this summer’s window, though. This is because three of their best players have entered the final six months of their contract and upgrades are required in various positions.

Darwin Nunez is at risk of being sold in the summer after he was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League during the winter window.

The Uraguay international has failed to live up to expectations at Liverpool following his £64m move from Benfica and Slot often prefers his other forwards.

READ: Liverpool reaction to Arne Slot red card screamed ‘Mourinhoesque siege-mentality’



A report on Friday claimed Slot is ‘losing patience’ with Nunez and would sanction his exit with Isak among ‘four’ potential replacements.

Isak has emerged as one of the best strikers in the world and it would take a massive bid to snatch him from Newcastle.

A report in Spain claims Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Isak as they are ‘preparing a record-breaking offer’.

‘Liverpool are ready to shake up the transfer market with a historic deal. After a solid start to the season, the Anfield club are looking for a top-class reinforcement to make a definitive leap forward. ‘Arne Slot’s priority is to add attacking power, and the team is already working on a record-breaking offer to secure one of the most sought-after attackers of the moment.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool star ‘tempted’ to leave for Euro giants with Slot ‘very keen’ on signing ‘elite’ Tottenham man

👉 Ligue 1 star reveals he ‘said no’ to Liverpool transfer ‘in June’ but ‘would have accepted’ in August

👉 Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold ‘latest details’ emerge as Benitez gives one reason to join Real Madrid

‘With a fee of around 130 million euros, the Reds plan not only to strengthen their attack, but also to send a clear message to their rivals: Liverpool are ready to compete at the highest level in both the Premier League and Europe. ‘The investment is not insignificant, and everything indicates that the club has identified the ideal player to lead the next offensive era at Anfield.’

Liverpool are also ‘ready to spend whatever it takes’ to sign 18-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery from PSG, according to Football Transfers.