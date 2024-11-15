According to reports, Liverpool are ‘convinced’ Trent Alexander-Arnold will pen a contract extension amid interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Liverpool have made a superb start to the 2024/25 campaign under new head coach Arne Slot.

The Dutch head coach has won 15 of his 17 games across all competitions as the Reds top the Premier League and Champions League.

However, it is not all good news for Liverpool. Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk have entered the final year of their contracts and it remains to be seen whether they will pen an extension.

Alexander-Arnold had been considered the most likely of the three players to leave as Real Madrid are interested in him.

Real Madrid have reportedly identified the England international as their preferred long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal and it’s even been suggested that he could leave Liverpool as part of a January swap deal.

However, a new report from Graeme Bailey for GiveMeSport claims Liverpool are ‘convinced’ Alexander-Arnold will pen a new deal and snub Real Madrid in the process.

This is after Liverpool ‘offered’ him a record contract. The report also reveals when they expect him to sign.

‘TBR Football understands Liverpool are determined to tie down Trent Alexander-Arnold and talks have been continuing with his camp in recent weeks. ‘We previously revealed that Real Madrid are interested in Alexander-Arnold and now some of Europe’s biggest clubs have joined them in the race for his signature. ‘But, Liverpool sources have confirmed to us that they are highly confident that the 26-year-old will put pen to paper before Christmas on his new deal. ‘Liverpool have offered him the largest contract they have ever made to a homegrown player, indeed it would put him on par with Mo Salah and make him the highest-paid English player in the Premier League.’

Alexander-Arnold has reacted angrily to being substituted on a couple of occasions this season, but the report claims he’s a ‘fan of Slot’s style’ after ‘telling Liverpool he wanted to wait’.