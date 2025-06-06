Liverpool have been given “reason to be optimistic” according to transfer insider David Ornstein, as he feels it’s “clearly at an advanced stage” and believes the deal will get “done.”

Liverpool had to contend with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich for Florian Wirtz. The attacking midfielder – who was directly involved in 31 goals in all competitions last season – could clearly play for any of the world’s biggest clubs.

But over a week ago, it was revealed he had eyes for Anfield, and was ready to move there.

Since then, the Reds have only been contending with Wirtz’s former side, Bayer Leverkusen, who apparently want to earn €150million (£126.3m) so have turned down Liverpool’s €130million (£109.4m) offer.

Either of those would break the Reds’ record, and what Leverkusen want for Wirtz would set a new Premier League transfer record.

Though the price difference is a stumbling block, transfer insider Ornstein feels Liverpool are closing in on the transfer.

“It’s clearly at an advanced stage, but from what I hear, it’s not quite at the finish line yet. There is more work to be done, but for Liverpool and their supporters, there’s reason to be optimistic,” he said on The Athletic FC Podcast.

“I do think they are going to get the deal done, not only because they’re pushing so hard in the club-to-club negotiations, but also the desire of the player.

“He has eyes only on Liverpool, and it looks like it will be a box-office signing for them, for the Premier League, and for the whole market and football full stop.”

Whatever Liverpool pay, Leverkusen won’t receive all of it, as Koln will be entitled to some compensation given they played a part in Wirtz’s development as a youth player.

Their chief executive officer Werner Wolf said: “Of course, we are looking into it. We know what we are entitled to and will fight for it.

“We’re looking at this with both eyes. We’ll benefit from it. The higher the sum Liverpool is willing to pay, the better for us.”

READ MORE: Romano: Liverpool ‘agree deal’ for second summer signing in ‘record’ transfer after star ‘said yes’